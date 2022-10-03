Scottsbluff captures B-10 sub-districts over Alliance; Chadron softball team wins Class C-10

The Scottsbluff softball team moved into the district finals with a chance to earn back-to-back trips to the state tournament after dropping Alliance 13-1 in the Class B, sub-district 10 tournament Monday at Scottsbluff High School’s softball fields.

Alliance earned a trip to the title game as Hannah Schneider allowed four Gering hits and the Alliance offense pounded out 13 hits, including two doubles from Hallie Schneider in posting the 12-1 win.

With the win, Scottsbluff advances to the district finals which the Bearcats will host Saturday with games slated for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and an if-necessary game at 3 p.m. Opponents will be announced later in the week.

Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said it was a complete team effort for his team in getting the win.

“We played really well. We watched the Gering and Alliance game where Gering came out a little flat and Alliance did well coming out on top and we knew when Alliance beat Gering, we had to play our best ball, make sure we were energized and do what we needed to do.”

And that was to hit the ball throughout the lineup and make the plays on defense. The Bearcats did exactly that.

“Even on the bench, those gals do a good job of keeping the girls up with energy,” Fox said. “We have our courtesy runners like Ale and Michaela Henry did a great job and Loural is ready to come. Then, that nine spot, Aspyn Andreas had a big hit. We had big hits all over and that is a great team win for us.”

The Bearcats, in the title game, got a hit from all nine batters with Taryn Spady leading the way with three hits – all singles. She also had an RBI with three runs scored. Zoey Paez finished with two hits including a double with three RBIs. Jenna Spengler had a home run with two RBIs, while Andreas had two RBIs with a single.

Alliance didn’t play the way they did against Gering in the title game and Alliance coach Carlos Palomo knows that. Still Palomo was proud of his team for how much they grew throughout the season.

“Have shown a lot of resilience especially over the years and especially this season,” Palomo said. “If you look at how many times we have played these teams, I am proud of the way these girls battled. That first game they believed and fought and they were able to come through and get some timely hits and put it all together. Then, I tip my hat to Bluffs because they are solid and you have to really do the little things against them and not panic in certain moments and Scottsbluff took advantage.”

Gering coach Zach Ostergard said they beat themselves with little errors that they had a hard time to overcome.

“We can’t win a lot of games committing six errors in four innings. We beat ourselves in a lot of games this year due to defensive mistakes and this was another one,” he said. “Alliance did a good job adjusting to Sarah (Wiese) after seeing her for the sixth time, but there were still plenty of opportunities to make plays behind her to limit the damage caused and we just didn’t execute.”

Alliance scored one in the first inning against Gering as Hudson triples and scores on a passed ball.

Alliance added three more in the second inning as Diane DuBray was hit by a pitch and scored on a Maci Cornish single. Both then came in on a Hannah Schneider double for a 4-0 lead.

Gering answered in the bottom of the second by getting the first two batters on as Michaela Michaelson singled and Destiny Gonzales walked, but both were left stranded on base.

Alliance added five in the third as Hallie Schneider doubled followed by a single by Alivia Osborn. Schneider scored on a DuBray single and then Kyra Jespersen singled in DuBray for a 7-0 lead. Hannah Schneider then doubled in another run and then Elissa Smith scored on a Hudson ground-out to make it 9-0.

Gering scored in the bottom of the third as Jacelyn Brown doubled and scored on an Ari Canseco ground-out.

Alliance put the game away in the fourth with three runs with Bryner singling in DuBray followed by run-scoring singles by Jespersen and Hallie Schneider.

Gering had just four hits in the contest, all singles.

Alliance had 13 hits with Jespersen and Hallie Schneider collecting three hits each. Schneider had four RBIs in the game with two doubles, while Jespersen had two RBIs. Hudson had two hits with a double while DuBray had three runs scored with one hit.

In the title game between Alliance and Scottsbluff, the Bulldogs scored first as Hudson popped a solo home run over the center field fence for the 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

That lead was short-lived as Tatum Heimerman singled and stole second and third before coming in to score on a walk by Marly Laucomer. Laucomer stole third and then scored on a Taryn Spady single for the 2-1 lead. Spengler then scored two with a home run to left field for the 4-1 lead. The Bearcats added one more as Adryana Rodriguez scored on an Aubrey Barrett groundout for the 5-1 lead.

Scottsbluff added seven more in the second inning to lead 12-1 all on two outs. Laucomer started things as she singled to left field followed by Spady getting a single. Laucomer scored on a wild pitch. Spengler was then intentionally walked and Zoey Paez scored Spady and pinch-runner Aleigh Portenier for the 8-1 lead. Scottsbluff would score four more to lead 12-1.

The Bearcats ended the game in the third as Laucomer walked followed by a single by Spady. A groundout moved the runners to first and third and the Alliance outfielders moved in as the game-ending run was on third, but it didn’t matter as Paez singles to right behind second base to score Spady with the game-ending run.

Both Alliance and Gering end their season and both teams return a good nucleus of players for next year.

Palomo is proud of his three seniors and is excited for next year.

“We lose three players and that is definitely a positive,” Palomo said. “I think there is a lot of optimism in this program. I am very proud of how these girls competed. The girls not only showed that on the field but as people and the life skills they are able to learn. Again, we would have loved to be on the winning end, but sometimes as a coach, it is a win for kids to learn and move on in life.”

Palomo said he is honored to be a part of the Alliance program and the winning attitude of the players on and off the field.

“I am honored to be a part of this program and I definitely will miss the three seniors Catherine Bryner, Dana Reza and Bri Huston. I thank them for everything they did for our program. The way they started and finished through their careers and now finishing through it and showing the growth over the past few years and I am honored to be their coach.”

For Ostergard, he loses six seniors, but is excited for next year with the youth on the team that got experience at the varsity level.

“We lose six seniors and it’s hard to replace that, but I’m excited for next season,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot of young talent next year, but it’s a group of girls that are coming in ready to work hard and get after it.”

The Chadron softball team earned a trip to the district finals after winning the Class C, Sub-District 10 tournament that was held in Chadron with shutout performances against Bayard and Hershey.

The Cardinals opened the tournament with a 12-0 blanking of Bayard to move to the finals. Hershey then topped Chase County 7-5 to face Chadron. In the final, Chadron scored five times in the first inning and then nine times in the second inning to get the 14-0 win.

The pairings for the district finals will be released later in the week.

Class B-10 box scores

Game 1

Alliance 135 3 - 12 13 1

Gering 001 0 - 1 4 4

WP-Hannah Schneider

LP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Alliance (Hannah Schneider, Hallie Schneider 2).

3B-Alliance (Ciara Hudson).

Game 2

Alliance 100 - 1 3 5

Scottsbluff 571 - 13 11 0

WP-Liz Fuss.

LP-Hallie Schneider

2B-Scottsbluff (Zoey Paez).

HR-Scottsbluff (Jenna Spengler); Alliance (Ciara Hudson).