Scottsbluff dominates Gering Invite; Gering shoots season-low score

The Scottsbluff girls golf team showed the depth they have as the varsity and junior varsity teams finished in the top three of the Gering Invite at Monument Shadows Golf Course on Monday.

The Scottsbluff girls had seven of the Top 10 golfers in the meet and all 10 golfers placed in the top 16.

The Scottsbluff varsity team posted one of its top scores in over 10 years as the Bearcats won the meet with an impressive 306 score. The 306 score was two off the school record of 304 that was shot in 2010 at the GNAC.

The Bearcat jayvee team also had a nice showing as they finished in third with a 408 total.

Sandwiched between the two Scottsbluff teams was Gering, who shot a strong 400 to take second in the meet. The Bulldog golfers put three in the Top 20.

Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said it was a nice team effort.

“Our kids played well. They battled and they are competitors and they keep getting better. We are excited for them,” Ehler said. “Some people ask us how come and it is because last spring, some of these kids asked me when can we go out to the course and start practicing. We are really proud of them.”

The Scottsbluff varsity girls had all five golfers finish in the top six. Anna Kelley continued her outstanding senior season as she carded an even-par 72 on the day, which was one shot better than junior Nielli Heinold, who had a 73. Shae Willats, another senior, finished third with a 68.

Gering’s Madi Mumm was impressive on her home course as she shot a career-low 82 to take fourth.

The next three places went to Scottsbluff as Addi Wilson took fifth (83), McKinley Knotts took sixth (84), and Addie Peck was the top Scottsbluff junior varsity golfer taking seventh with a 94.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Gordon-Rushville’s Kylie Coomes with 96 for eighth while Chadron’s Kenzie Pourier took ninth with a 97. Scottsbluff’s jayvee golfer Caitlyn Lewis took 10th with a 98.

Scottsbluff’s other golfers were also impressive as Abby Roberts took 14th (103), Lauren Philbrick took 15th (103), and Jessica Schaff took 16th (104).

The talent of the Scottsbluff girls showed with seven placing in the Top 10 and Ehler was excited to see that.

“It doesn’t matter what sport it is, if you have a good jayvee team, a good practice squad, to go against, it is competitive every day and people realize they have to practice if they want their spots. If it is football or basketball, people are bringing their game to practice every day because they are battling because they want playing time,” Ehler said. “It is nice that we have good numbers and kids that want to play golf. Honestly, we have families and parents that want their kids to be successful and they help get them out there.”

Gering coach Jessica Boswell said her team performed extremely well with a season-low score as a team and individually.

“The team performed really well today. We shot a season-low 400 which is awesome,” she said. “Madi Mumm shot a career-low 82 for fourth place and Maia Swan shot a career-low 99 for 11th place.”

The rest of Gering’s scorers saw Jaylei Cervantes taking 19th with a 107, Kenna Bowron took 22nd (112), Madi Pitts took 25th (113), Regan Doll finished 27th (114), Lauren Doll finished 33rd (116), Cerelia Barrios took 35th (118), Gracyn Cheloha took 54th (133), Elliott Mumm finished 58th (137), and Marlee McKee took 62nd (147).

The day, however, belonged to Scottsbluff’s Kelley and her varsity and jayvee teammates. Ehler said Kelley had a really nice round today and she was pushed by Heinold, who finished one stroke behind her for second place.

“Nelli actually finished with a couple bogeys coming in and we had a couple of other girls that finished with some bogeys. We were right there and the girls were hunting for the school record and we have a few more chances to get it done,” Ehler said. “We were really close today and Anna is such an incredible leader. She is part of the reason that Nelli, who is a fantastic player, is always out there because she wants to be the best. That is what kids want to do.”

This is the first time that the teams competed on the course and for Scottsbluff and Gering, they will be on the course possibly twice more as Monument Shadows will host the GNAC tournament on Sept. 30 and then the state tournament in October.

Boswell said it is always nice to play at your home course.

“I could tell today that my girls were very comfortable playing at Monument Shadows and they are very determined to keep improving in hopes of qualifying for state,” she said. “If we can continue to shoot scores like today, I think we have a great chance at being in the top 3 at districts, which is our team goal.”

For the Bearcats, they hope to make a return trip to the state tournament and capture a state title like they did two years ago when it was held at Monument Shadows golf course.

Ehler said Monument Shadows is a nice course.

“We were upset that (GNAC) got moved, but we will come over here and there will be a tee box and a hole and we will go play and do the best that we can,” Ehler said. “Our kids will fight for each other and they are always asking how each is doing. I guess we will play a few more rounds at Monument Shadows, which is a beautiful golf course.”

Gering Invite

Team Results

1, Scottsbluff 306; 2, Gering 400; 3, Scottsbluff JV 408; 4, Chadron 445; 5, Ogallala 461; 6, Sidney 461; 7, Mitchell 463; 8, Gering JV 501; 9, Bridgeport 504; 10, Gordon-Rushville 532; 11, Bayard 545.

Top 25 Individuals

1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 72

2, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 73

3, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 78

4, Madison Mumm, Gering, 82

5, Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff, 83

6, McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 84

7, Addie Peck, Scottsbluff JV, 94

8, Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville, 96

9, Kenzie Pourier, Chadron, 97

10, Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff JV, 98

11, Maia Swan, Gering, 99

12, Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 99

13, Presley Nowak, Ogallala, 102

14, Abby Roberts, Scottsbluff JV, 103

15, Lauren Philbrick, Scottsbluff JV, 103

16, Jessica Schaff, Scottsbluff JV, 104

17, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 105

18, Emily McCune, Alliance, 107

19, Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 107

20, Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 108

21, Janay Wurdeman, Mitchell, 109

22, Kenna Bowron, Gering, 112

23, Karlie Erp, Ogallala, 112

24, Reese Ritterbush, Chadron, 113

25, Madi Pitts, Gering, 113