Scottsbluff downs Sterling for fifth win

Taryn Spady had two triples and double and Jenna Spangler had four hits, including a walk-off double, as the Scottsbluff softball team scored three times in the sixth inning to topple Sterling, Colorado, 11-3 in the Bearcats home opener Tuesday at the Scottsbluff High School softball fields.

Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox was pleased with how they played as the Bearcats put up three runs in the first and third and made some outstanding defensive plays to move to 5-0 on the season.

“I think we played pretty well tonight. We came out with a lot of energy and scoring those three runs in the bottom of the first set the tone,” Fox said. “Even before that, our defense shut them down. When you can get three quick outs and come back and score three in the bottom of the first, it sets the tone for the team.”

While the offense was hot with six extra-base hits with three doubles, two triples, and a home run, what set the tone early was the Bearcats' defense and the play by Tatum Heimerman at second base was an ESPN highlight play.

“(Adryana) Rodriguez had a couple of good plays,” Fox said. “Tatum Heimerman had a web play that would have been on ESPN anytime where she dived to her left and then tossing it to first to get the girl out. Taryn had some great catches and Aleigh (Portenier) had a catch in left. There are four great plays right there. We have a new infield and people say ‘what are you going to be like this year?’ I think we showcased that a little bit and we have some good talent there.”

The season-opener was special at the start as the ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Chad Hobbs of the Scottsbluff Fire Department with others in attendance as they honored Scottsbluff Fire Captain Ryan Lore before the game.

After the ceremonial first pitch, the Scottsbluff defense made a highlight play. Sterling’s Haley Emmerson singled and then with two outs, Scottsbluff catcher Marly Laucomer made a strong throw to second base to get Emmeson in a run down and the out.

Scottsbluff responded in the bottom of the third as Heimerman led off by getting on with an error. Spady scored Heimerman with a triple for the 1-0 lead. With two outs, Rodriguez doubled to score Spady followed by Spangler singling in Rodriguez for the 3-0 lead.

Scottsbluff added three more in the third inning. Laucomer started the inning with a single and scored on a Spady double. Zoey Paez made it 3-0 with a 2-run home run over the left field fence.

Sterling came back with a run in the fourth, but Scottsbluff answered with a run of their own to make it 7-1. Heimerman singled and scored on an error.

Scottsbluff made it 8-1 with a run in the fifth and had an opportunity to end the game early via the 8-run rule. Spangler singles on a line drive followed by Piper Ryschon reaching on an error. Ryschon later scored to make it 8-1.

Sterling added two runs in the sixth inning on three hits and a walk to cut the lead to 8-3.

Scottsbluff ended the game in the bottom of the sixth as Laucomer and Spady each walked. Rodriguez then singles home both runners to make it 10-3. The next batter, Spangler, doubled to left field which scored Rodiguez with the game-ending run.

Scottsbluff finished with 13 hits in the game with six going for extra bases. Spady and Spangler had the hot bats. Spangler went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles with three RBIs, while Spady went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored, two RBIs, and a walk.

Three other Bearcats with multiple hits was Rodriguez, who had a double with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Barrett got the pitching win, going 5 2/3 innings in scattering six hits and allowing three runs while striking out six. Liz Fuss closed out the game, getting a strikeout.

Scottsbluff will be back in action Thursday when they travel over to Gering to face the Bulldogs in a jayvee, varsity doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. at the Dome Rock softball complex.

Fox said they will go to work Wednesday to get ready for Gering.

“It is another team. We look at Gering and we respect them. I like the coaches over there and the players, so it will be a good night Thursday night. We just want to go out there and play our ball and see what happens. They have a good pitcher and if we hit her, I think we will have some good things happen.”

Sterling 000 102 - 3 6 5

SBluff 303 113 - 11 13 0

WP-Aubrey Barrett

2B-Adryana Rodriguez, Taryn Spady, Jenna Spangler

3B-Taryn Spady 2

HR-Zoey Paez