Scottsbluff earns team win over Gering

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team had eight players score with three in double figures, posting a team win over Gering 60-48 Tuesday night at Scottsbluff High School.

The Bearcats received 12 points from Paige Horne and Marly Laucomer, and 11 from Tierra West in getting the hard-fought win over the Bulldogs behind a strong defensive effort that forced a number of turnovers.

“I thought it was a great team effort. I thought we had a lot of kids step up and contribute in different ways in ways they normally don’t,” Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said. “I was really pleased with the team win and the team effort of this game.”

Bollish was also pleased with the defensive effort on the night.

“I thought we did a nice job in our zones. I thought we did a nice job of not getting over extended. I liked how we look, at times, in our halfcourt.”

Gering coach Steve Land said his team played hard, they just couldn’t get shots to fall and that has been their Achilles heal all season during crucial stretches of the game.

“I was happy with our ball movement and we were getting the shots we wanted. We talked about that at halftime that we weren’t knocking anything down,” Land said. “We talked about it before the game that we need to shoot better against Scottsbluff. When we got the ball inside, they started doubling her (Nickie Todd) and Nickie was big for us inside tonight, very powerful. We had a lot of foul trouble with three starters with three fouls in the first half. I think they did a good job of playing the rest of the game with those three fouls.”

Land did see improvement from his team from the first time the two teams met in the Western Conference tournament semifinals

“Overall we made a lot of improvements from when we played them the first time after getting a couple of our players back,” he said. “I was proud of our kids’ effort. The defense was there. It was a matter of knocking down some extra shots and we would have had a chance.”

Right now we have to get on the right side of the scoreboard and then we have to keep matching ourselves and improving as a group as a team,” Bullish said. “Individually the confidence is going to keep growing and then fundamentals will keep growing. I think this team will be very dangerous in a few weeks.”

Bollish said his team won and that is all that matters as they continue to improve during the first month of the season.

“We have to play them four times and we are happy to have it (the win),” he said. “They (Gering) have some good players, good athletes, but a win is a win. It is survive and advance and we will get ready for the next one.”

The early going was a battle between the two cross-river rivals. Both teams recorded early buckets as Gering got a field goal from Nickie Todd to open the game but Scottsbluff immediately answered with a bucket by Paige Horne. After that, though, neither team scored again until Carleigh Pszanka answered with a bucket with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Gering led 5-4 before Scottsbluff ran off nine points including 3-pointers from West and Laucomer for a 13-8 lead. Maddy Rico closed out the first quarter scoring for Gering to give Scottsbluff the 13-10 lead.

The Bearcats started the second quarter with seven straight points as West buried her second trey of the game and then Horne had back-to-back buckets for a 20-10 lead with 4:10 to play.

Gering called a timeout and Makenzie Todd buried a trey which started a 7-0 run for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 20-17. Scottsbluff regrouped with just one bucket, a trey from Laucomer and foul shooting where Scottsbluff went 9-for-11 in the final 2:31. The big shot came as time was expiring and Payton Burda was fouled taking a 3-pointer. With no time on the clock and the senior the only one at the free throw line, Burda nailed all three charity stripes for the 31-18 halftime lead.

The third quarter was back and forth as neither team got a run going until late but Gering did outscore Scottsbluff 14-12. Scottsbluff had an 11-point lead at 37-26 on a Taryn Spady bucket but Nickie Todd had back-to-back buckets to make the score 37-30. Scottsbluff closed out the third quarter on a 6-2 run that saw West go baseline to baseline to make a lay-up just before time expired and the 43-32 lead.

The fourth quarter saw Scottsbluff outscore Gering 17-16 and Scottsbluff had a 46-34 lead as Burda nailed her first 3-pointer of the night. Pszanka answered right back on her first trey of the night. The Bearcats rebuilt the lead to 56-39 Spady’s three free throws and another bucket by Horne.

Free throw shooting was a big difference in the contest as Scottsbluff was 20-of-28 from the foul line while Gering was just 8-of-11.

Scottsbluff had two with 12 points each with Horne and Laucomer.

Gering was led by Nickie Todd with 22 points followed by 12 points from Pszanka.

Both Scottsbluff and Gering will have a week off as they will have a 5-day moratorium from Friday through Tuesday. The Bearcats will then head to a holiday tourney in Lexington while the Bulldogs will have a tourney in eastern Nebraska beginning next week Thursday.

Scottsbluff will face Lexington in the tournament and Bollish said his team will need to stay in shape over the 5-day layoff.

“Our number one goal right now is to come back from the moratorium as the most conditioned team in Class B,” he said. “That is a big assignment, a big ask for the kids over the moratorium. I think this group wants it bad enough. I think they have tasted success and I think they are committed on doing that.”

For Gering, the Bulldogs will be in the Waverly tournament and open with Norris. Land said his team will continue getting playing experience for the young Bulldogs.

“We talked about our guards are freshmen and sophomores and they stepped up of how they are playing right now,” Land said. “Every minute of time will help those kids out. We had some kids really step up, but we have a tough stretch coming up. We have Norris next up in the Waverly tournament and South Sioux City and Waverly are there. Then we come back and play Sidney and then go back and play Crete and Waverly. We have a tough, tough schedule ahead of us, but that will pay dividends in late January and early February.”

Gering 10 8 14 16 – 48

Scottsbluff 13 18 12 17 – 60

GERING

Makenzie Todd 6, Jocelyn Brown 2, Savannah Baird 3, Jenna Davis 1, Carleigh Pszanka 12, Nickie Todd 22, Maddy Rico 2.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Tierra West 11, Paige Horne 12, Shae Willats 4, Taryn Spady 7, Anna Kelley 5, Payton Burda , Marly Laucomer 12, Noemi Gurrola 2.