Scottsbluff falls at state tournament to Seward

Scottsbluff’s state tournament run ends with a 12-2 loss to Seward. The Bearcats ended their season with a record of 23-10.

The Bearcats fell behind early to the Bluejays and couldn’t keep up with the offensive attack of Seward. Seward scored four in the first frame on three Bearcat errors.

Scottsbluff was able to get one run back in the bottom of the frame when Tatum Heimerman scored on a Marly Laucomer double to left. After one the score was 4-1.

The second inning didn’t fare any better for the Bearcats as Seward put another five runs on the board on four hits. Scottsbluff did manage to get another run in the bottom of the inning off a Heimerman single to center that scored Aleigh Portenier. At the end of two, the score was 9-2.

The Bluejays would add three runs in the third inning and hold Scottsbluff in the third and fourth frames to end the game early by the score of 12-2.

Heimerman, Portenier, and Laucomer each collected one hit to lead Scottsbluff.

Liz Fuss took the loss for Scottsbluff. Fuss lasted one and one-third innings, allowing five hits and nine runs which only five were earned.

Even though the Bearcats ended their season today there is much to celebrate for this team. The Bearcats made back-to-back state tournament runs and did it while replacing six starters in the lineup.

“I am very pleased with the progress that this team made from the offseason to now,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said after the game. “We have a lot to celebrate this year and one game doesn't change what they have accomplished.”

The Bearcats end the season breaking multiple school records and await the individual awards that are sure to follow. The future looks bright for the Scottsbluff High School softball team.

BOX SCORE

SCOTTSBLUFF 1100 - 2 3 7

SEWARD 4530 - 12 7 3

LP-Liz Fuss

2B-Marly Laucomer