Scottsbluff falls one win short of state

SEWARD – The Scottsbluff volleyball team was looking for their first-state tournament appearance since 2006 and the Class B-6 district final was a battle at times between the Bearcats and the Seward Bluejays.

In the end, though, the Bluejays stayed in system the most in earning the 25-17, 25-19, 25-11 win over Scottsbluff to advance to the state tournament in Lincoln.

“From a coaches standpoint, I just didn’t want this year to end,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “The girls were a special group that got along so well and practiced and worked hard. My favorite memories were the tournament because that is really where you got to spend time with the girls. I‘m just so proud of what they accomplished and how far they’ve come.”

Scottsbluff competed as hard as they could Saturday and Foral said it was just a few defensive lapses that caused key runs by the Bluejays.

“I thought the team fought hard the first two sets,” Foral said. “There were definitely some defensive errors that we needed to clean up, but I thought the girls handled their nerves pretty well. I think by the third set, we had given Seward quite a bit of confidence and then they jumped out to an early lead. It was just too hard for us to handle.”

Just getting to the district finals was a big accomplishment for the team as it hasn’t happened in quite a while. So, going up against Seward with a berth to the state tournament on the line, that gives the younger players an idea of what they need to do in taking that next step.

“It has been a while and I know for us coaches it shows we’re headed in the right direction,” Foral said. “When you step in and try and turn a program around, there are times where you question yourself and worry maybe you’re not always doing the right thing. But, getting to play in a district final provides some confidence that not only we are doing the right things as coaches, but the girls are super capable.”

For the four seniors, getting to the district final and a chance to play for a state trip is special. The four seniors hung tough and brought leadership to the team and the Bearcats got to the district final.

Tierra West, the senior setter, said all the work they have put in has paid off.

“To play in a district final, it means the world because it is a reflection of how hard we have worked in the season and even in the summer leading into it. We finally proved to people how good we actually are even though we came up short.”

Payton Burda, another senior, capped off her volleyball career with a strong performance in the match. Burda said this season is nothing to hang their heads about.

“We had a very memorable and successful season,” Burda said. “This team this year was a very special team. We have done something that Scottsbluff hasn’t done in a long time since 2006. We should be proud of that achievement and not hang our heads. There were many memorable parts of the season, one of them that sticks out the most was beating Cheyenne Central in five sets on their home court.”

Saturday in the district final, the Bearcats battled hard in the first two sets and Scottsbluff got the first points in all three sets.

Scottsbluff had a 4-2 lead in the opening set until the Bluejays went on a 12-2 run to lead 12-7. Seward pushed the lead to 17-9 before Scottsbluff made a comeback as Paige Horne hammered down a kill. Moments later, Scottsbluff sliced the deficit to 20-15 and later trailed 22-17 after a Horne kill and Burda service point. A missed serve gave the service back to Seward and the Bluejays won the first set 25-17.

West started the second set with an ace serve and the Bearcats went up 7-5 after several points from Horne. Seward came back to take a 9-7 lead and led 12-9. Scottsbluff fought back to cut the Seward lead to 12-11 and later the Bearcats trailed 14-13.

Things changed as Seward went up 20-14 after three points from the Bluejays. Scottsbluff came back to get the deficit to 20-17, but Seward stayed strong and won the second set on a missed serve 25-19.

Scottsbluff opened the third set after an Emma Hergenreder kill and a West service point off an Ella Foote kill for a 2-0 lead.

Seward stayed strong with strong serving, including going on a 12-2 run for a 12-4 lead. Foote got the Bearcats back in the contest with three service points to trail 12-8, but Seward went on a 7-point run after a sideout to lead 20-8. Seward won the third set and a trip to next week’s state tournament 25-11.

Foote finished with 10 kills while Horne had seven and Burda four.

Scottsbluff finishes the season at 24-17.