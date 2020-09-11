Scottsbluff falls to Aurora, 36-14

AURORA — The Scottsbluff football team dropped it’s third-straight game to open the season after Aurora hung 29 unanswered points on the board en route to a 36-14 win over the Bearcats on Friday night in Aurora.
The win improved the Huskies to 1-2, while Scottsbluff fell to 0-3.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall shouldered the loss and said the Bearcats have to find a way to compete for the entire four quarters of every game.
“We have to find a way to compete for four quarters,” he said. “I think we competed hard in the first half, so it’s the third game in a row where we found a way to play hard for a half, but not for a full game. So, it’s obviously something I’m doing in practice. The way I’m preparing these guys to not be ready to play for four quarters, so I have to go back and figure out what I need to do to get these guys ready to play for four quarters.”
Scottsbluff drove the opening kickoff down only to stall on the 1 yard line after a solid defensive stop by the Huskies.
The Bearcats didn’t stop there, holding Aurora to punts in its next two drives. After the defensive stand late in the opening frame, Alex Galindo found the endzone from 32 yards out to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead with 2:17 to play in the quarter.
However, Aurora senior quarterback Ethan Shaw answered on the Huskies next drive with a 74-yard scamper to knot the score at 7-7 with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. Galindo, though, struck again on the final drive of the half when quarterback Brett Hill found the speedster on an 82-yard pass with 26 clicks left in the frame to give Scottsbluff a 14-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
Aurora’s next drive looked promising until Jerod Balthazor recovered a Huskie fumble inside the 10 yard line to give the ball back to the Bearcats.
Unable to convert on its next drive, Scottsbluff punted the ball back to Aurora and Shaw took it from there. On his next possession, inside Scottsbluff territory, Shaw scored from 31 yards out before running back Mack Owens ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Huskies up 15-14 with 5:01 left to play in the half.
Hall said the Bearcats prepared for Shaw but didn’t have an answer in the second half.
“The frustrating thing tonight is that we prepared for (Shaw). So that’s the frustrating thing,” Hall said. “It’s not like he surprised us or was going to be a surprise. Winning is hard. I don’t know. We’ve got to figure something out.”
After the run before halftime, Shaw orchestrated the final three touchdowns of the contest with a 35-yard pass to Jamo Herzberg in the third quarter, and a pair of strikes to Carlos Collazo from 15 and 20 yards out in the fourth quarter to lift his team to its first win of the season.
Despite the loss and the sluggish start to the season, Hall believes this team has what it takes to get back on the winning track.
“If we can put four quarters together I think we’re going to be a good football team still,” he said. “There’s no reason to hang our head, there’s no reason to panic. We’ve got to find a way to play four quarters of solid football and we’ll be right in these games.”
After the road loss, Scottsbluff will return to the familiar confines of Bearcats Stadium on Friday when it hosts Custer, South Dakota.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
S — Alex Galindo 32 run (Placido Rodriguez kick)
A — Ethan Shaw 74 run (Peters kick)
S — Brett Hill 82 pass to Galindo (Rodriguez kick)
Second Quarter
A — Shaw 31 run (Mack Owens run)
Third Quarter
A — Shaw 35 pass to Jamo Herzberg (Owens run)
Fourth Quarter
A — Shaw 15 pass to Carlos Collazo (Kick failed)
A — Shaw 20 pass to Collazo (Peters kick)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!