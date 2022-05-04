Scottsbluff finishes runner up at GNAC

In their fourth meet in the last 11 days, the Scottsbluff Bearcats pulled off two team runner-up finishes at GNAC, hosted at North Platte High School on Tuesday.

Aside from the Bearcats, North Platte finished in the top position in both team categories, with Hastings and Gering rounding out third and fourth places, respectively.

A factor that played into the Bearcats performance on the day was attrition as the Bearcats have had many meets with a short turnaround since the end of April.

“The end of April and transitioning into May is always tough because we have so many meets in a short turnaround; starting with the Twilight meet, followed by Best in the West then Western Conference and then coming back with GNAC,” Scottsbluff coach Shelby Aaberg said. “We feel like we have entered our kids in a way that positions them well to have a great end to the season and end on a high note.”

To go along with their second place team finish, the Bearcats featured several event winners, with Hans Bastron winning the 3,200 meter run, Ransen Wilkins leading an all-Bearcat top three in the 400 meter dash, and the 4x400 meter relay.

At this meet, the Bearcats saw different competition than usual with larger schools like North Platte and Hastings being present.

“North Platte always brings out our best. They have some great sprinters like (Vince) Genatone and their boys 4x100 has been consistently toward the top of Class A. So having those types of competitors definitely brought out our best today,” Aaberg said.

The girls’ track and field team also had a good day with Paige Horne and Payton Burda leading the way. Horne won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, while Burda took the 400 and 800 meter runs.

“I thought the girls did a really good job. We've had quite a few meets in a short span, so it's one of those things where we knew we were going to be kind of tired, but the girls did a good job of competing in all areas,” Bearcat coach Mike Burda said.

The Bearcats hope to use the momentum from this good result, and the recovery time to be at their best for districts.

“Our main goal is to qualify as many kids as we can for the state meet. We feel that every kid that is participating has an opportunity to do that. Some have an easier path than others, but feel that all of the kids are able to peak at the right time,” Burda said.

All season, Scottsbluff has put an emphasis on all of their athletes putting in their best performances when it counted the most, which is upon them with only districts and state left.

“One of our focal points throughout the season was getting all three relays qualified for state. We feel like we not only have the personnel to do that, but we are also in a position to do that. The district itself is very challenging, it is going to take season bests in most cases to qualify for the state meet,” Aaberg said. “We also need our field eventers to step up, perform and to try to get some kids who may not think they are going to qualify to have a heroic week of practice and do their best at the end of the season when it matters most.”

The Gering Bulldogs had standout performances with Madison Seiler winning both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, and the girls 4x100 meter relay took the top spot as well. On the boys’ side, Kaden Bohnsack finished third in the discus throw and fourth in the shot put, with Carmelo Timblin taking a fourth place finish in the 400 meter dash.

Girls results

Team - 1. North Platte, 210; 2. Scottsbluff, 144.5; 3. Hastings, 80; 4. Gering 68.5.

100 meters - 1. Kaelan Schultz, HAST 13.05; 2. Alissa Morales, GER 13.35; 3. Taryn Spady, SCOT 13.38; 4. Madison Genatone, NP 13.62; 5. Hannah Satterly, HAST 13.63; 6. Gianni Aguilar, GER 13.82.

200 meters - 1. Kaelan Schultz, HAST 28.13; 2. Taryn Spady, SCOT 28.17; 3. Madison Genatone, NP 28.87; 4. Juliana Ortiz, NP 28.96; 5. Hannah Satterly, HAST 28.97; 6. Jaleigh Comer, NP 29.40.

400 meters - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 1:00.77; 2. Brooklynn Brown, NP 1:05.28; 3. Nakhyra Jones, HAST 1:05.38; 4. Carlie Beckby, HAST 1:06.56; 5. Jenna Davis, GER 1:07.34; 6. MaCee Neu, SCOT 1:08.50.

800 meters - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 2:28.07; 2. Hannah Rugroden, SCOT 2:36.38; 3. Kelyn Henry Perlich, HAST 2:37.04; 4. Karli Shoemaker 2:40.01; 5. Alexis Hoatson, NP 2:41.15; 6. Shelby Steele, NP 2:43.44.

1600 meters - 1. Madison Seiler, GER 5:36.18; 2. Zarah Blaesi, NP 5:54.00; 3. Marissa Holm, NP 5:55.04; 4. Reagan Shoemaker, HAST 2:40.01; 5. Sunny Edens, SCOT 6:10.42; 6. Haylie Hoatson, NP 6:12.78.

3200 meters - 1. Madison Seiler, GER 11:41.97; 2. Marrisa Holm, NP 12:00.40; 3. Zarah Blaesi, NP 12:44.97; 4. Lainey Benson, HAST 13:27.57; 5. Evelyn Blaesi, NP 13:46.31; 6. Sunny Edens, SCOT 14:14.90.

100 meter hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 15.59; 2. Sydney Barner, NP 17.98; 3. Hayden Miller, NP 18.84; 4. Meg Imhof, SCOT 19.03; 5. Anaveah Rios, GER 19.55; 6. Olivia Huff, NP 19.80.

300 meter hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 50.42; 2. Ysabella Scherer, SCOT 52.14; 3. Hayden Miller, NP 52.23; 4. Anaveah Rios, GER 54.67; 5. Zoe Brown, NP 55.96.

4x100 meter relay - 1. Gering, 50.80; 2. Scottsbluff, 52.04; 3. Hastings 52.98; 4. North Platte 53.86.

4x400 meter relay - 1. Scottsbluff, 4:18.32; 2. Gering, 4:24.49; 3. Hastings 4:32.67.

4x800 meter relay - 1. Hastings 10:31.47; 2. North Platte, 10:48.17.

High Jump - 1. Kylee Tilford, NP 4-11 2. Carly Purdy, NP 4-11; 3. Kylie Harvey, NP 4-09; 4. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 4-09; 5. Avery Zurn, NP 4-05; 5. Brooklynn Brown, NP 4-05; 5. Jaleigh Kumm, GER 4-05.

Pole Vault - 1. Mackenzie Bruns, NP 9-03; 2. Kylee Tilford, NP 8-09; 3. Elsacia Buck, NP 8-09, 4. Carlee Todd, SCOT 8-03; 5. Macie Freeze, NP 8-03; 6. Raquel Perez, 7-09; 6. Meagan Shuey, SCOT 7-09.

Long Jump - 1. Carly Purdy, NP 17-02; 3. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 16-06; 4. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 15-08; 5. Leona Brezenski, SCOT 15-07; 6. Gianni Aguilar, GER 15-01.

Triple Jump - 1. Carly Purdy, NP 33-05; 2. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 32-07; 3. Marly Laucomer, SCOT 31-09; 4. Allie Darnell, SCOT 31-07; 5. Abigail Kendall, HAST 31-06; 6. Gianni Aguilar, GER 31-02.

Shot Put - 1. Ellie Rankin, NP 32-05; 2. Olivia Prieto, NP 32-00; 3. Annike Loif, NP 32-01; 4. Piper Ryschon, SCOT 30-11; 5. Neveah Hrasky, GER 29-10; 6. Carlie Muhlbach, HAST 28-06.50.

Discus Throw - 1. Ellie Rankin, NP 100-05; 2. Carly Purdy, NP 94-05; 3. Kalee Brosius, NP 90-08; 4. Piper Ryschon, SCOT 90-08; 5. Miroslava Mendoza, SCOT 90-02; 6. Alyssa Breckner, HAST 89-10.50.

Boys Results

Team - 1. North Platte, 213; 2. Scottsbluff, 129; 3. Hastings, 108; 4. Gering, 63.

100 meters - 1. Vine Genatone, NP 11.03; 2. Kolten Tilford, NP 11.38; 3. Sebastian Boyle, SCOT 11.71; 4. Ryan Bauer, HAST 11.73; 5. Tyler Garrett, 11.90; 6. Brock Roblee, NP 12.18.

200 meters - 1. Ryan Bauer, HAST 23.73; 2. Donte, Koif, NP 24.38; 3. Brock Roblee, NP 24.41; 4. Greg Pruitt, HAST 24.45; 5. Sam Erbert, NP 24.71; 6. Carmelo Timblin 25.08.

400 meters - 1. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 51.61; 2. Kyan Allen, SCOT 52.13; 3. Irvin Sierra Torres, SCOT 52.37; 4. Carmelo Timblin, GER 54.20; 5. Keith Faler, NP 54.63; 6. Jackson Howard, GER 55.18.

800 meters -1. Evan Caudy, NP 2:03.66; 2. Tyson Klein, SCOT 2:05.26; 3. Quade Lowe, NP 2:05.77; 4. Eli Marez, GER 2:08.29; 5. Caden Block, HAST 2:09.82; 6. Logan Brooks, 2:09.83.

1600 meters - 1. Evan Caudy, NP 4:51.36; 2. Aiden Narvais, GER 4:56.76; 3. Austin Carrera, HAST 4:58.92; 4. Rian Teets, NP 5:07.30; 5. Gabe Jenny, NP 5:09.38; 6. Vinny Condry, HAST 5:10.71.

3200 meters - 1. Hans Bastron, SCOT 10:21.36; 2. Rian Teets, NP 10:29.24; 3. Nathan Seiler, GER 10:49.92; 4. Bryce Carillo, GER 10:51.81; 5. Nolan Albers, HAST 10:52.25; 6. James Adams, SCOT 10:55.92.

110 meter hurdles - 1. Caden Joneson, NP 16.22; 2. Nolan Studley, HAST 16.83; 3. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 17.03; 4. Braydon Power, HAST, 17.82; 5. Carson LaChapelle, NP 18.57.

300 meter hurdles - 1. Carson LaChapelle, NP 42.85; 2. Caden Joneson, NP 44.16; 3. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 44.83; 4. Braydon Power, HAST 46.35; 5. Collin Pawlowski, NP 50.08.

4x100 meter relay - 1. North Platte, 43.11; 2. Scottsbluff, 44.50; 3. Hastings, 45.17; 4. Gering, 45.94.

4x400 meter relay - 1. Scottsbluff, 3:35.72; 2. Gering, 3:40; 3. North Platte, 3:45.64; 4. Hastings 3:54.34.

4x800 meter relay - 1. North Platte 8:34.56; 2. Gering 8:42.39; 3. Hastings 9:09.22.

High Jump - 1. Max Negley, NP 5-11; 2. Nolan Studley, HAST 5-11; 3. Parker Ablott, HAST 5-09; 4. Trevor Campbell, HAST 5-09; 5. Trevor Chrisman, NP 5-07; 6. Camden Ceplecha, SCOT 5-07.

Pole Vault - 1. Jack Oettinger, NP 13-03; 2. Aaron Price, SCOT 13-03; 3. Jackson Allen, SCOT 12-09; 3. Layton Moss, NP 12-09; 5. Haedyn Brauer, NP 12-03; 6. Ty Robles, SCOT 11-03.

Long Jump - 1. Kolten Tilford, NP 22-03; 2. Donte Loif, NP 20-11; 3. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 20-10.25; 4. Elijah Combs, HAST 20-01.25; 5. Max Negley, NP 19-11.75; 6. Tyrone Shanks 19-07.

Triple Jump - 1. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 41-05; 2. Jackson Block, HAST, 41-00.25; 3. Elijah Combs, HAST 40-01; 4. Max Negley, NP 39-07; 5. Connor Riley, HAST 38-10.75; 6. Trevor Chrisman, NP 38-03.

Shot Put - 1. Nic Davis, NP 60-00.75; 2. Brock Knuston, SCOT 47-11; 3. Sebastien Boyle, SCOT 47-03.50; 4. Kaden Bohnsack, GER 45-10; 5. Kade Mohr, NP 44-05; 6. Zachary Aguallo, GER 41-08.

Discus Throw - 1. Nic Davis, NP 168; 2. Johnny Whyrick, HAST 137-03.50; 3. Kaden Bohnsack, GER 135-06; 4. Trey May, SCOT 128-05; 5. Maddux Janeck, GER 117-06.50; 6. Alex Gove, NP 112-01.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

