Scottsbluff finishes Twin City Invite undefeated

The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosted Alliance, Gering and Chadron in the Twin City Invite on Friday as varsity play moved up a day due to Saturday’s inclement weather. The Bearcats finished the day 3-0 and Gering finished 2-1 while Alliance was 1-2 and Chadron 0-3.

The first games saw Scottsbluff down Alliance and Gering defeat Chadron, who they fell to on Tuesday.

Alliance fell behind early and was slowly chipping away at the Bearcats lead but couldn’t come back as Scottsbluff won 12-4.

Scottsbluff got four runs in the first inning from a Marly Laucomer single, Adryana Rodriguez fielder’s choice and Jenna Spengler double. Alliance would record three straight outs when the Bearcats led 4-0.

The Bulldogs cut the lead in half during the bottom of the frame as Ciara Hudson doubled in Hallie Schneider before eventually being brought in on a fielder’s choice by Alivia Osborn.

The Bearcats scored two more in the next inning, both on sacrifice fly balls from Zoey Paez and Rodriguez for a 6-2 lead. Neither team scored again until the fourth inning when Scottsbluff saw four come across.

Two straight doubles by Laucomer and Taryn Spady brought in one, a single and a ground out from Rodriguez and Spengler put the Bearcats up 9-2 as the final run of the inning for Scottsbluff came on a Piper Ryschon single.

Osborn started the bottom of the inning with a double before two singles from 12 and 29 scored the final runs for the Bulldogs. The final runs of the game came from a Heimerman ground out and Laucomer sacrifice bunt to give the Bearcats the win.

Gering got started early as they wanted to get a win after suffering a defeat by the Cardinals early in the week.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first inning, starting with a Gabby Moreno scoring after Ari Canseco walked to bring one in. After two more walks, Sarah Wiese doubled in two for a 3-0 lead before a Destiny Gonzales single scored two more, all before an out was recorded.

Moreno batted for a second time in the inning, hitting the final run in on a fielder’s choice. The second inning had Gering extend their lead with nine runs.

The frame began with three straight walks before a single by Allee Lohr scored two for an 8-0 lead. A 3-run home run by Gonzales and a double by Jada Schlothauer put Gering up by 13 before a triple by Nickie Todd and single by Aspen Elsen concluded the Bulldog scoring.

The Cardinals were able to get some runs in the top of the third but it wouldn’t be enough as the game ended in a Gering 15-3 win. Cardinal Maci Rutledge scored before a Josie Downing single put two runners on for Aubrey Milburn, who brought both in to score on a double. Milburn scored on an Ember Diers single.

Scottsbluff got their second win of the day after scoring 10 in the final two innings for a 10-2 win over Chadron.

The Bearcats and Cardinals couldn’t get anything going until the top of the third when Chadron’s Kinley Richardson scored a run with a single. The Cardinals would go up 2-0 with a single by Sarah LeBere in the top of the fourth.

The bottom of the frame was where the Bearcats began to run away with the game. A Paez single scored the first run before she came in two batters later on a Spengler home run for a 3-2 lead. A Heimerman double would bring in the final two runs of the inning.

A ground out, single by Ryschon, sacrifice fly by Aubrey Barrett and an error would end the game on the run-rule in the fifth inning for the 10-2 Scottsbluff win.

The game between Bulldogs (Gering and Alliance) was a home run fest as Gering had three hit a ball over the fence, two in the first and one in the second. Alliance saw Osborn hit a grand slam in the third in the 12-11 loss to Gering.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning. Alliance scored on a double by Bri Huston and the other on a ground out by Osborn. Gering started their scoring off with a bang as Moreno hit a home run over the center field fence. Two batters later, Todd hit one of her own over the left field fence.

A Hudson single put Alliance back on top the following inning before Gering scored five in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-3 lead.

With two runners on base, Canseco brought in both on a double and was then brought in by a Todd single. Jacelyn Brown then hit a 2-run home run over left field.

In the third frame, Alliance tied the game and then took the lead, scoring the rest of their runs. A double by Schneider and a single by Hudson tied the game at 7-7. With Hudson on base, Huston and Kyra Jespersen set up Osborn’s grand slam to take the 11-7 lead.

Gering scored once in the third on a tag up by Gonzales before eventually taking the final lead in the fourth on two singles and a double.

Just like in their game against Gering, Alliance’s game against Chadron was back and forth. The first two innings were all Alliance as the two innings saw a combined five runs.

A single and an error set up a Huston double for the two runs in the first inning. Two singles set up a Schneider double, Hudson single and Huston ground out for the 5-0 lead.

Chadron got on the board in the third inning as Cardinals Cali Hendirckson and Rutledge hit back-to-back doubles for two runs before an error brought in the third.

With two on base in the fourth, a single by Huston put the Bulldogs up 7-3. That lead didn’t last long as in the bottom of the frame, a Rutledge single and Richardson walk, both with the bases loaded, brought two runs across. An Aubrey Milburn walk and Ember Diers double put Chadron in the lead 8-7.

The fifth inning saw the rest of the runs scored for both teams. Alliance’s on a 2-run home run by Diane DuBray, single by Hudson and an error. Chadron’s on a dropped third strike, Rutledge single and Josie Downing double.

The game between Scottsbluff and Gering was a fight to the finish as the Bulldogs came back before falling 4-3.

The two teams were scoreless going into the third inning before the Bearcats scored two runs. An Aleigh Portenier walk set up a double by Heimerman for the first run and then a single by Laucomer scored the other. It took another two innings before Scottsbluff took a 3-0 lead on an error in the fifth inning.

Gering though wasn’t giving up so easily. The Bulldogs scored once in the bottom of the frame on a tag up by Gonzales. The team’s final two runs came on a Gonzales double the next inning. Scottsbluff scored the game winner on a Paez ground out.

All teams will be playing on Tuesday. Gering will next play in a triangular with Bayard and Chase County, Scottsbluff travels to North Platte and Alliance will travel to Chadron.

Game 1

CHDR 003 - 3 5 0

GRNG 69x - 15 10 0

WP-Sarah Wiese

LP-Maci Rutledge

2B-Sarah Wiese, Jada Schlothauer (Gering); Aubrey Milburn (Chadron)

3B-Nickie Todd

HR-Destiny Gonzales

Game 2

SCTB 420 42 - 12 11 0

ALNC 200 20 - 4 8 1

WP-Liz Fuss

LP-Hannah Schneider

2B-Tatum Heimerman, Taryn Spady, Aspyn Andreas, Marly Laucomer, Jenna Spengler (Scottsbluff); Ciara Hudson, Jayla Grant, Alivia Osborn (Alliance)

Game 3

CHDR 001 10 - 2 5 1

SCTB 000 55 - 10 11 0

WP-Aubrey Barrett

LP-Maci Rutledge

2B-Tatum Heimerman, Jenna Spengler (Scottsbluff); Kinley Richardson (Chadron)

3B-Tatum Heimerman, Taryn Spady

HR-Jenna Spengler

Game 4

ALNC 218 00 - 11 12 1

GRNG 251 40 - 12 11 4

WP-Sarah Wiese

LP-Hallie Schneider

2B-Makayla Michaelson, Ari Canseco (Gering); Bri Huston, Hallie Schneider (Alliance)

HR-Gabby Moreno, Nickie Todd, Jacelyn Brown (Gering), Alivia Osborn (Alliance)

Game 5

SCTB 002 010 1 - 4 6 0

GRNG 000 012 0 - 3 5 1

WP-Aubrey Barrett

LP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Tatum Heimerman, Aleigh Portenier (Scottsbluff); Gabby Moreno, Destiny Gonzales 2 (Gering)

Game 6

ALNC 230 250 - 12 11 3

CHDR 003 530 - 11 12 3

WP-Hannah Schneider

LP-Jodean Chesley

2B-Bri Huston, Hallie Schneider (Alliance); Ember Diers, Cali Hendrickson, Maci Rutledge, Sarah LeBere, Josie Downing (Chadron)

HR-Diane DuBray (Alliance)