Scottsbluff football coach Jud Hall talks about upcoming game

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff football coach Jud Hall in the “Coaches Box.”

Hall reflected on the win over Beatrice from the first round of playoffs on Oct. 29.

“We knew they were going to be a challenge for our team but I think our kids bought into our game plan. On Friday, we had four or five different packages that we were going to throw defensively at them,” he said. “That came out and showed in the way we played. They played really fast and confidently.”

Next up for the Bearcats is No. 2 seed Aurora and the last time these two teams faced each other, Aurora won 43-22 during week three this year.

“They taught us a lot about our team and what we needed to fix, what we were not very good at and we changed it up our blocking things and some of the things that we did at that time,” Hall said.

Hall discussed what it will take to beat a quality opponent like the Huskies on Friday.

“We’re just going to go out and try to enforce or implement our style of play. I think in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to run the ball and play great defense,” Hall said. “So I think if we can do those two things, it’ll give us a chance to win the game.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

