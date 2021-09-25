Scottsbluff football gets second road win

“It was just a gut feeling at the time,” Hall said. “I tried to change momentum in our favor, I trust those guys to go out there and do that. I told the kids all week long that we were going to play this game to win and I wanted to see if we could steal a point there.”

Hartman threw to Wyatt Jensen for a 28-yarder and just like Scottsbluff, Northwest tried and succeeded getting the two-point conversion.

The Vikings would take the 22-15 lead which didn’t last long as Boyle would carry the ball into the end zone for his first touchdown with 53.8 seconds left in the half.

By halftime, the game would be tied at 22-22. For the remainder of the game, penalties would be an issue for both teams.

The Vikings and Bearcats would go most of the third frame without scoring as the defenses were able to stop the other’s offense.

With 5:13 left in the third, Boyle would put the Bearcats up 29-22. However, it didn’t take long for Tyler Douglass to tie the game again. When the time ran out in the quarter, the score was 29-29.

Boyle dragged defensemen with him multiple times throughout the third as he grabbed a few extra yards to put the Bearcats closer to the end zone.