Scottsbluff football gets second road win

Braeden Stull and Sebastien Boyle scored three touchdowns apiece in the 43-36 win over Northwest.
It was a rough start for Scottsbluff as they went three and out on the first two possessions of the game.
Northwest was able to get the first tally on the board to lead 7-0. Viking quarterback Sam Hartman threw an interception to Bearcat Jackson Ostdiek the next time they had the ball.
Unfortunately, the Bearcats couldn’t do anything with it as they turned the ball over on downs. At the end of the first quarter, Northwest led 7-0.
A switch was flipped for Scottsbluff as they looked like a completely different team and with 1:30 off of the clock in the second frame, Stull scored his first touchdown from the eight-yard line.
“I didn’t really say anything to them. We were in a backed up situation and took a chance over the top with a play action pass,” Coach Jud Hall said. “It was a great pass by (Stull), Jose (Rodriguez) made a great catch and run and that just allowed us to loosen up their defense a little bit.”
It didn’t take long for the Vikings to answer with a touchdown run of their own by Hartman.
The second quarter was back and forth with Stull getting his second touchdown of the game and instead of tying it; the Bearcats went for a two-point conversion. Stull would throw to Trevor Schwartz in the end zone for the 15-14 lead.
“It was just a gut feeling at the time,” Hall said. “I tried to change momentum in our favor, I trust those guys to go out there and do that. I told the kids all week long that we were going to play this game to win and I wanted to see if we could steal a point there.”
Hartman threw to Wyatt Jensen for a 28-yarder and just like Scottsbluff, Northwest tried and succeeded getting the two-point conversion.
The Vikings would take the 22-15 lead which didn’t last long as Boyle would carry the ball into the end zone for his first touchdown with 53.8 seconds left in the half.
By halftime, the game would be tied at 22-22. For the remainder of the game, penalties would be an issue for both teams.
The Vikings and Bearcats would go most of the third frame without scoring as the defenses were able to stop the other’s offense.
With 5:13 left in the third, Boyle would put the Bearcats up 29-22. However, it didn’t take long for Tyler Douglass to tie the game again. When the time ran out in the quarter, the score was 29-29.
Boyle dragged defensemen with him multiple times throughout the third as he grabbed a few extra yards to put the Bearcats closer to the end zone.
“It was a big time game between two evenly matched teams,” Hall said. “We were able to make one more play when we needed to than they did but that definitely was an extremely physical game. I think our kids really rose to the occasion and didn't back down from a challenge.
“They accepted that challenge and played with the mindset that they were going to be the tougher team tonight.”
Boyle would be unstoppable to start the final quarter, scoring his third touchdown 18 seconds in.
Grand Island would be able to score one more time to tie it up but with just over two minutes remaining, Stull would go into the end zone one more time with a 67-yard touchdown to change the score for the final time at 43-36.
“This was the second game in a row where I’m not extremely pleased with the number of penalties we had in the game,” Hall said. “We talked to the kids after the game and I think we won the physical battle again but we have to be able to win the mental part of the game as well. I think some of our penalties were mental penalties and we have to become mentally stronger because we can’t afford to do that in games like this or in any game moving forward.”
The Bearcats will host the Alliance Bulldogs next Friday, Oct. 1.