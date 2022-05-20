Scottsbluff football to hold youth camp, other camps on tab as well

The Scottsbluff High School Bearcats will hold a pair of football camps in June and August for different ages.

The first camp is slated for June 6, 7, and 8 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Scottsbluff practice field. That camp will be for incoming students in grades 9th through 12th. The cost of the camp is $35 and includes a T-shirt.

The second camp is a youth football camp that will be held August 1-4 at Bearcat Stadium from 5-6 p.m. This camp is for Scottsbluff youngsters entering the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. The camp costs $30 and includes a T-shirt.

To register for both football camps, visit the Scottsbluff Camp website at Scottsbluffcamps.com. Contact Jud Hall at jhall@sbps.net for more information.

Besides football, Scottsbluff High School will offering camps in basketball, volleyball, and wrestling.

The boys basketball camp is slated for May 31 through June 3 at Scottsbluff High School. The camp for 2nd through 5th grades are from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. and for 6th through 8th grades from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of that camp is $55 and includes a T-shirt. Contact Scott Gullion at sgullion@sbps.net for more information.

The youth girls basketball camp will be held from June 6th through 8th for girls entering the second grade through sixth grade. Cost of the camp is $55 with a T-shirt. Contact Dave Bollish at dbollish@sbps.net for more information.

The Scottsbluff youth volleyball camps will be held June 27 through June 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The camp is for grades four through eight and costs $60 with a T-shirt. For more information, contact Leslie Foral at lforal@sbps.net.

The Scottsbluff cheerleaders will be holding a mini Bearcat Cheer Clinic on July 21. The campers will practice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then perform at the Bands on Broadway that evening. Cost of the mini cheer clinic is $30 and includes a T-shirt. Contact Michelle Smith at micsmith@sbps.net for more information.