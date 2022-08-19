Scottsbluff, Gering, Chadron capture wins on the diamond

It was a busy Friday for the area softball teams as Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, and Chadron all hit the diamonds for action at various sites in central and eastern Nebraska.

Scottsbluff, Gering and Chadron all picked up wins on Friday while Alliance lost their contest.

The Scottsbluff Bearcats began their season against the Lexington Minutemaids, winning 15-6 after a 9-run fourth inning.

The Bearcats were held scoreless in the first inning as the Minutemaids scored one and from there, Scottsbluff scored in the final four innings.

Aleigh Portenier tied the game in the second on a single to left field, bringing in Piper Ryschon.

The third inning started with a Marly Laucomer triple before being brought in on an error. Taryn Spady then was brought in by an Adryana Rodriguez ground out.

Lexington would take the lead in the third to go up 4-3 but this was the last lead the Minutemaids would have.

The fourth for Scottsbluff saw two singles by Portenier and Aspyn Andreas before a Tatum Heimerman single brought Portenier in for the tie. A walk loaded the bases as Andreas then stole home and a Zoey Paez walk once again loaded the bases.

Rodriguez would walk, Aubrey Barrett would hit her second double of the game and a Ryschon single put the Bearcats up 10-4. They weren’t done there though as the next two runs came in on an error and Heimerman double.

The final three Scottsbluff runs saw Paez double to right to bring in SPady, a triple by Rodriguez and sacrifice fly from Elizabeth Fuss for a 15-4 lead. The last two runs of the game were a Jordan Lans home run and Abrianna Ryenosa single to center field.

The Bearcats saw six doubles, two by Barrett and one each from Heimerman, Ryschon, Paez, and Loural McCoy as well as two triples from Laucomer and Rodriguez.

Barrett pitched the start of the game, going 3 2/3, in giving up four hits, four runs (three earned), and four walks while recording two strikeouts. Fuss pitched the remainder of the game, giving up two hits and two runs (one earned).

The Gering softball team split two games at Aurora on Friday, falling in the first game to Crete 3-2 before dropping Aurora 6-2.

Against Crete, the Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 after Crete plated one in the second. Gering came back to take a 2-1 lead with two runs in the third.

The third saw Gabby Moreno earn a walk followed by a single by Jada Schlothauer. With two outs, Nickie Todd singled in both runs for the lead.

The lead stayed that way until Crete tied the game in the fourth with a run and then took the lead in the top of the fifth. Crete took the lead in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk and Gering couldn’t do anything in the bottom of the frame.

Crete out-hit Gering 6-3. Liz Wiese had the only extra base hit for Gering in the game.

Gering rebounded against Aurora for their first win of the season. Aurora scored one in the top of the first, but the Bulldogs answered in the bottom of the first with two runs.

Haylee Harder started things with a single. With two outs, Todd singled in Harder. Todd stole second and then scored on a Sarah Wiese single for the 2-1 lead.

Gering went up 6-1 with a 4-run third inning. The third started with Todd singling and then Sarah Wiese reaching on an error. Todd scored on a Liz Wiese single and Sarah Wiese scored on a Michaela Michaelson fly ball to the outfield that was misplayed. Jacelyn Brown then singled in Liz Wiese and a Moreno single scored Michaelson for the 6-1 lead.

Aurora scored one more in the fifth and that was it.

Gering out-hit Aurora 7-1. Todd had two hits in the game with two runs scored.

Sarah Wiese picked up the win in going six innings in allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts.

Gering will travel to Hershey on Aug. 23 as Scottsbluff, Alliance and Chadron will all be in the Lexington invite on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Gering

Game 1

CRTC 010 11 - 3 6 1

GRNG 002 00 - 2 3 1

LP-Sarah Wiese

2B-Elizabeth Wiese

Game 2

ARR 100 010 - 2 1 3

GRNG 204 00x - 6 7 4

WP-Sarah Wiese

Scottsbluff

SCTB 012 93 - 15 14 3

LXNG 103 02 - 6 6 6

WP-Aubrey Barrett

2B-Aubrey Barrett 2, Piper Ryschon, Tatum Heimerman, Zoey Paez, Lourel McCoy

3B-Marly Laucomer, Adryana Rodriguez

Alliance

HCLB 331 04 - 11 15 0

ALLN 040 00 - 4 8 0

2B-Cece Hudson, Bri Huston, H Schneider

Chadron

Chadron - 11

Southern Valley/Alma - 3

No box score was available