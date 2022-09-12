Scottsbluff, Gering face off with Cheyenne South

The Scottsbluff Bearcats, Gering Bulldogs, and Cheyenne South Bison faced off in a tennis triangular in Gering, with the local teams taking several wins.

The Bearcats had several good matches against the Bison with more success in doubles than in singles.

“It was actually a pretty good matchup, we knew that Cheyenne South was really strong at their first two singles positions. We had some pretty good doubles success against them in the past and that was kind of the case today,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “They did take the first two singles matches, and they took the 1 doubles match, and that’s an area we need to show some improvement.”

With the Bearcat’s success today, they believe they have room for improvement as well.

“We’ve been struggling a little bit at 1 doubles, but the 2 doubles team is solid, and they won pretty easily. We played some additional matches to get some players some playing time and we swept all of those as well,” Emerick said.

Playing a Cheyenne school is an extra challenge for the local schools having to compete with the size of the team and skill gap between the bigger city and small town.

“It’s good and bad. It's really good competition, there’s some really solid tennis out of the Wyoming high school level, the only negative is that they don’t count toward our Nebraska state seedings. But all-in-all, it’s well worth it because of the quality of tennis we get to play,” Emerick said.

The Gering Bulldogs, who hosted the triangular were able to muster a win, falling in doubles matches 1-4 against the Bison. The Bulldogs win came from Noah Macias and Noah Bridger, taking a doubles win.

“We have a really young team and I really think that showed, we’re going to be a really good team pretty soon, we just have to grow and learn,” Gering coach Ron Swank said.

Scottsbluff and Gering, along with Alliance will be in the Lexington Invite on Thursday, Sept. 15.