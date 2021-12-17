Scottsbluff girls, boys down Chadron

“The key for us is to get people to play at our tempo if it is messy early,” Bollish said. “Then we want to wear people down and I thought we did that. A lot of times, people come out with a lot of energy and they are excited and prepared for us and the first quarter they have some momentum. I think over time, that is why we commit to the running. We are really fortunate with our program right now. We have great kids. Great support. We are heading the right way right now.”

Chadron girls coach Eric Calkins said his team played strong, but just couldn’t get shots to fall against a good Scottsbluff team.

“We were cold there for a while and Scottsbluff was also cold. Scottsbluff then started making some of those shots and we couldn’t keep up offensively,” Calkins said. “I told the girls we played hard enough to win. That hasn’t been the case in some of our games this year. We had a little bit more spark and energy and that is what we need. We need to outwork other teams to have a chance to beat them.”