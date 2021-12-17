Scottsbluff girls, boys down Chadron

The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams put together solid games in picking up wins over Chadron Friday at Scottsbluff High School.
The Scottsbluff boys had a complete team effort in rolling to the 77-39 win over the Cardinals, paced by 19 points from Kellon Harris.
The Scottsbluff girls had to battle from a first-quarter deficit to earn the hard-fought 55-41 win over the Cardinals.
Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said his team played well.
“I thought we had spells of definitely being our best,” Bollish said. “I thought our good basketball was better and our bad basketball wasn’t as bad. I thought that was a good job of adjusting from a day off this week. We have a huge job tomorrow (Saturday at Saint Thomas More). I thought Chadron did a good job. They switched defenses and ran a bunch of different stuff. They are very well coached and they played hard. I thought they went to their strengths early. Hats off to them. We have a very hard assignment (Saturday). We have to get some rest, get back on the bus, get up to Rapid City safely, and take on a quality team.”
Bollish said every team they will face will give them a battle at the beginning and the key is staying together and in the later stages of the game.
“The key for us is to get people to play at our tempo if it is messy early,” Bollish said. “Then we want to wear people down and I thought we did that. A lot of times, people come out with a lot of energy and they are excited and prepared for us and the first quarter they have some momentum. I think over time, that is why we commit to the running. We are really fortunate with our program right now. We have great kids. Great support. We are heading the right way right now.”
Chadron girls coach Eric Calkins said his team played strong, but just couldn’t get shots to fall against a good Scottsbluff team.
“We were cold there for a while and Scottsbluff was also cold. Scottsbluff then started making some of those shots and we couldn’t keep up offensively,” Calkins said. “I told the girls we played hard enough to win. That hasn’t been the case in some of our games this year. We had a little bit more spark and energy and that is what we need. We need to outwork other teams to have a chance to beat them.”
The Chadron girls led the Bearcats 11-8 after one quarter behind a big 3-pointer by Laney Klemke. The second quarter saw Scottsbluff get a 3-pointer from Payton Burda and then an old-fashioned 3-point play from Mariyah Avila for a 14-11 lead. Scottsbluff went up 20-15 before Chadron came back to slice the lead to 2018 and later 22-21 on a 3-pointer from Jaleigh McCartney. Scottsbluff closed out the half as Avila nailed a thtree and Paige Horne had an offensive rebound and putback for a bucket and the Bearcats led 27-21.
The third quarter saw Scottsbluff take a 31-24 lead on an Anna Kelley driving lay-in and the Bearcats led 37-26 on a Kelley 3-pointer. Scottsbluff stretched the lead to 46-30 but Chadron fought back closing out the third outscoring the Bearcats 7-3 to trail 49-37 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Horne get back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 53-39. That was when both teams only scored two points each the last five minutes of the game as the Bearcats went into their patented four-corner, take-time-off-clock offense for the win.
Avila led the Bearcats with 19 points followed by Horne with 12 and Kelley and Burda with eight each.
Chadron was led by Ferguson and Makinley Fuller with 10 points each, while McCartney had eight points.
The boys contest saw Scottsbluff lead from start to finish in what Scottsbluff head coach Scott Gullion called one of their best performances as far as playing four quarters.
“I think that was closest we have been to four quarters of basketball. It really started on the defensive end at the start of the game,” Gullion said. “I thought our guys came out and defended really well and played with a lot of intensity and energy. That helped with some transition baskets early and it carried through the first half.”
Chadron coach Mitch Barry said they couldn’t hit shots and when you do that against a good ball club like Scottsbluff, it is hard to win.
“We didn’t play very well. They came out and they are a good basketball team,” Barry said. “They can shoot the basketball and get to the hoop. They do a lot of good things. Defensively, they pressure you a lot and force us out of our offense. It was a bad night for us and they forced us into a lot of turnovers. When things go like that and we aren’t making any shots, the score is what it is.”
Scottsbluff jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Justus Alcorn nailed a three to slice the lead to 8-5. Scottsbluff would then go on a 10-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Harris and Tyler Harre for an 18-5 lead. The Bearcats led 20-8 after one period.
Scottsbluff outscored Chadron 24-11 in the second period, including pushing the lead to 40-15 at one time on an Austin Thyne three. Scottsbluff led 44-19 at halftime.
The third quarter was close as Scottsbluff only outscored Chadron 14-10. Chadron cut the lead to 21, 48-27. The Bearcats came back and went on a 10-2 run to lead 58-29 after three periods.
Scottsbluff opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 66-29 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Harre and Thyne and never looked back.
Scottsbluff had four players in double figures. Harris led all scorers with 19 points followed by Harre with 16, Thyne with 15, and Michael Mickey with 10.
Chadron was led in scoring by Alcorn with 14 followed by Xander Provance with 12.
Barry said that he told his boys to put the game behind them and focus on Saturday’s contest against Bridgeport.
“We have Bridgeport tomorrow (Saturday). We have to get on the bus, get something to eat, and get home and get ready to go,” Barry said. “I told the guys get on the bus tonight and forget about this one. Let’s focus on Bridgeport.”
Gullion said while this was a good team win, they will have to play this way Saturday when they face a talented Saint Thomas More team.
“We have Saint Thomas More and they are a very good program in South Dakota,” Gullion said. “We are going to have our hands full with them.”
Girls Game
Chadron 11 10 16 4 -- 41
Scottsbluff 8 19 22 6 – 55
CHADRON
Demi Ferguson 10, Makinley Fuller 10, Jaleigh McCartney 8, Laney Klemke 5, Jacey Garrett 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Marlee Pinnt 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariah Avila 19, Paige Horne 12, Anna Kelley 8, Payton Burda 8, Marly Laucomer 4, Taryn Spady 4,.
Boys Game
Chadron 8 11 10 10 -- 39
Scottsbluff 20 24 14 19 -- 77
CHADRON
Justus Alcorn 14, Xander Provance 12, Dawson Dunbar 6, Teagan Scoggan 4, Gaurav Chima 2, Broc Berry 1.
SCOTTSBLUFF
Kellan Harris 19, Tyler Harre 16, Austin Thyne 15, Michael Mickey 10, Tate Talkington 6, Trevor Schwartz 4, Jackson Ostdiek 4, Jose Rodriguez 3.