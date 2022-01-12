Scottsbluff girls come from behind against Ogallala

In a back and forth matchup between the Ogallala Indians and the Scottsbluff Bearcats, the Bearcats proved to be the ones with the momentum in their favor as they outlasted the Indians with a final score of 65-61.
Although the Bearcats came away with another notch in their win column, it didn’t look that way at first as the Indians went up 32-20 at halftime.
“Hats off to Ogallala I thought they came out in the first half and played fantastic, hit some shots early and kind of punched us in the mouth,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bollish said. “We just needed to respond, I think we made a tactical error in trying to outshoot them.”
Ogallala got off to an early lead due in part to their stellar defensive play early on as well as the Bearcats eagerness to shoot from deep.
“I think we fell in love with the three ball. We settled on twenty footers instead of attacking the rim and relying on our teammates. So I think that was a major error, we tried to get it all back at once,” Bollish said.
Although the Bearcats started the game slow, they were able to adapt and keep pace with Ogallala later on.
“I just thought out intensity was way better, I thought that the urgency was where it needed to be. Obviously that is what happens when your backs are against the wall, on your home floor,” Bollish said. I thought did we nice job of making some adjustments and settling in, and just flushing the first half and playing to win.”
Even though they weren’t able to start the game in the same fashion they finished the game, the Bearcats worked their way back from the 12 point halftime deficit as they outscored the Indians 23-10 in the third quarter.
A final push was made by Ogallala in the fourth quarter where they outscored Scottsbluff 22-19 but it ultimately wasn’t enough to defeat the number three ranked Bearcats in Class B.
“Credit to Ogallala they got tremendous athletes (Chris Mestl) does a great job coaching them and they did a great job tonight so it was survive and advance for us,” Bollish said.
Despite the strong finish in a comeback win, the Bearcats hope to improve and not put themselves in this position going forward.
“I think that ultimately, we have to move on game by game. We can’t rely on the high from games, we have to move on and prepare and practice well and be focused and take care of business every night,” Bollish said.
They Bearcat girls will be in action next at home against Cheyenne Central Friday, Jan. 14.
Scottsbluff 9 11 23 22
Ogallala 12 20 10 19
SCOTTSBLUFF
Payton Burda 20, Anna Kelly 16, Mariyah Avila 13, Paige Horne 10, Shae WiLlats 4, Tierra West 2.