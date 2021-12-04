Scottsbluff girls down Sidney for WC tourney titile

The fourth quarter saw Kelley open up with a three and Scottsbluff went up 51-41. The Bearcats used their ball-handling talent to take three minutes off the clock in the final minutes with their four-corner offense for the win.

Bollish said teams have to respect all the players on the team because different players can score at any different time.

“We have kids that can shoot it and it is fun to watch them do their thing,” he said. “The surprising thing is our kids shoot better under pressure and that makes it real fun to be competitive against. You have to respect our team; you can’t really key on just one or two. I thought we had moments for all of our kids that were in the game where they shined and impacted the game and made a difference.”

Shaw said he couldn’t ask his team to play any better in the first half. The second half, there was a stretch where Scottsbluff just hit some big shots.