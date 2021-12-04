Scottsbluff girls down Sidney for WC tourney titile

The Scottsbluff girls basketball team received 16 points from Mariyah Avila and 15 from Anna Kelley as they overcame a 1-point halftime deficit to outscore Sidney 36-19 in the second half to earn a 61-45 win in the championship game of the Western Conference Tournament Saturday at Western Nebraska Community College’s Cougar Palace.
Scottsbluff coach David Bollish said his team played well and just battling in getting the win.
“I thought the best thing we did today was just keeping an even keel and riding the highs and lows,” Bollish said. “It got sideways on us a couple times. We were down seven, eight and nine and we kept a steady, even demeanor and just rode the wave; got a little bit momentum, got a couple stops, hit a couple shots and then got it going our way.”
Bollish said that staying patient like they did and not panicking is the sign of a good basketball team.
“Our program evolved to the point where we know how to win and what it takes,” he said. “You don’t have to be up by 20 all the time. You don’t have to be up five or winning all the time; you can grind and do the little things and you have chances and opportunities to make plays to put you in a position to win at the end.”
Scottsbluff had to battle for a second straight night to a Sidney team that led 17-10 after one period and led late in the second quarter 24-16. Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said they had a lot of energy and they just couldn’t get shots to fall in the fourth quarter when the Red Raiders were outscored 15-4 by the Bearcats.
“I thought we did OK today. I thought we played with some pretty good energy. We took a lot of shots that we want to take. They were going down early for us and late in the game not so much,” Shaw said. “Scottsbluff heated up in the second half. I am not sure how many threes they had, but it seemed like a lot. I know Payton hit a couple and Anna hit a couple. They can score points in waves and you just hope those waves don’t come against you. Unfortunately, it did. We will have to go back to the drawing board and look for a good week of practice and think about playing Chase County on Friday.”
The first half was a strong half for Sidney as they led 13-5 in the first quarter after a bucket by Alecca Campbell and led 17-10 after one period.
Scottsbluff opened the second quarter on two buckets by Kelley and Avila to cut the lead to 17-14. Sidney rode that wave and went ahead 22-14 after five points from Emilee Wieser, including a 3-pointer.
Sidney led 25-16 before Scottsbluff went on a 9-0 wave to take their first lead of the game at 25-24. Wieser hit a late shot to give Sidney the 26-25 halftime lead.
Sidney went up 29-25 to start the third quarte and that was when Scottsbluff got hot, scoring six straight including back-to-back buckets by Tierra West for a 31-29 lead. Scottsbluff went up 43-38 on an Avila bucket. Sidney came back down and hit a 3-pointer by Brynna Ross. Kelley, however, ended the quarter with a 3-pointer herself for a 46-41 Scottsbluff lead.
The fourth quarter saw Kelley open up with a three and Scottsbluff went up 51-41. The Bearcats used their ball-handling talent to take three minutes off the clock in the final minutes with their four-corner offense for the win.
Bollish said teams have to respect all the players on the team because different players can score at any different time.
“We have kids that can shoot it and it is fun to watch them do their thing,” he said. “The surprising thing is our kids shoot better under pressure and that makes it real fun to be competitive against. You have to respect our team; you can’t really key on just one or two. I thought we had moments for all of our kids that were in the game where they shined and impacted the game and made a difference.”
Shaw said he couldn’t ask his team to play any better in the first half. The second half, there was a stretch where Scottsbluff just hit some big shots.
“It was a good first half,” Shaw said. “Honestly, they were able to stretch the lead and I know it was 43-41 and it was going back and forth. Anna hits a three and it goes to 46-41 and then they get a stop and another bucket. You are then in catch-up mode and that is tough against them because they have the ability to kill three minutes at the end of the game. You don’t have a chance to get the ball back unless you play the foul game, and they are excellent foul shooters. Hats off to them, they did a good job and they have a solid team.”
Both teams shot the ball well from the free throw line. Scottsbluff was 11-of-14 as Avila was 5-of-6. Sidney was 12-of-18 with Reese Riddle going 6-of-6 and Campbell going 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.
Avila led Scottsbluff in scoring with 16 points while Kelley had 15 with three 3-pointers. Paige Horne finished with 12 points while Payton Burda had eight.
Sidney was led by Campbell with 13 points followed by Gabrielle Fortner with nine and Riddle with eight.
Shaw said he was proud of how the girls played and they can learn a lot from this early season tournament.
“I am just proud of the girls of how they come out,” Shaw said. “Every year we just come to this tournament and try to learn a little bit about ourselves. I think we learned a lot today of what was good and what we need to work on. I enjoy coaching our team. The future is exciting. I love being a part of their journey.”
Next for Scottsbluff is a very competitive Gillette 3-day tournament next weekend where they will face Cody, Thunderbasin, and Evanston.
“It is always great basketball up there and a test for us,” Bollish said. “The biggest thing about this early conference tournament and then the Gillette tournament is it puts us in great shape. We can do whatever drills and conditioning to use in practice, but there is nothing like being in game-shape.”
The third-place game saw Mitchell hold a 20-13 lead over Chadron at halftime, but the Cardinals outscored Mitchell 19-1 in the third period to earn the win 36-27.
Chadron was led in scoring by Demi Ferguson with 11 points followed by Makinley Fuller with six and five each from Laney Klemke, Macey Daniels, and Ashlyn Morrison.
Mitchell was led in scoring by Grace Martin with 11 points followed by Caani Banks and Marjie Schmitt with five points each.
The fifth-place game at Gering High School saw Alliance take a 10-8 lead after the first quarter before Gering took a 16-15 lead at halftime. Gering took control of the contest in the second half, outscoring Alliance 31-12 to earn the 20-point win.
Gering was led in scoring by Nickie Todd with 14 points followed by Sydnee Winkler with 10 and Gabby Moreno with eight.
Alliance was led by Angie Davis and Shelbee Burke each with six points.
The seventh-place game saw Sterling, Colorado, roll over Arvada 75-10.
Championship Game
Scottsbluff 10 15 21 15 – 61
Sidney 17 9 15 4 -- 45
SCOTTSBLUFF
Mariah Avila 16, Anna Kelley 15, Paige Horne 12, Payton Burda 8, Tierra West 4, Marly Laucomer 2, Taryn Spady 2.
SIDNEY
Alecca Campbell 13, Gabrielle Fortner 9, Reese Riddle 8, Emilee Wieser 7, Brynna Ross 5, Kayla Westby 3.
Third-Place Game
Mitchell 15 5 1 6 – 27
Chadron 10 3 19 4 -- 36
MITCHELL
Grace Martin 11, Marjie Schmitt 5, Caani Banks 5, Macey Bosard 3, Janey Wurdeman 1, Jacque Bowles 1, Tegan Martin 1.
CHADRON
Demi Ferguson 11, Makinley Fuller 6, Laney Klemke 5, Macey Daniels 5, Jacey Garrett 3, Marlee Pinnt 3, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Jaleigh McCartney 1.
Fifth-Place Game
Gering 8 8 17 14 – 47
Alliance 10 5 5 7 -- 27
GERING
Nickie Todd 14, Sydnee Winkler 10, Gabby Moreno 8, Carleigh Pszanka 6, Nevaeh Hrasky 4, Anaveah Rios 3, Jenna Davis 2.
ALLIANCE
Angie Davis 6, Shelbee Burke 6, Leyton Schnell 4, Avah Steggall 4, Bailey Stark 3, Jaelynne Clarke 3, Macala Hood 1.