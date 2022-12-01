Scottsbluff girls, Gering boys win in first round of Western Conference Tournament

The Western Conference Basketball Tournament opened on Thursday across three panhandle locations. In Mitchell, the Scottsbluff Bearcat girls and Gering Bulldog boys took wins over their respective opponents.

The Bearcats defeated the Sterling Tigers by a final score of 62-41, Anna Kelly scored the first basket for Scottsbluff for their first points of the season.

“I thought that it was good to accomplish a W and it’s good to get the opening game jitters out of the way, but really from top to bottom in every way we got to clean it up, it was really messy,” Bearcat coach Dave Bollish said. “Our practices have kind of been like that, we’ve had great moments like we had tonight also and we’ve had some really sloppy moments. It's hard to get kids to remember sometimes that how you practice is how you play.”

A bright spot for the Bearcats was forced turnovers, with the full-court press harassing the Tigers into multiple turnovers.

“That’s the kind of expectation for our program. You’ve gotta have that kind of motor and drive in order to play the way we play. I’m really proud of our kids' effort. I'm really pleased with their intensity, we just have to clean it up, we can’t have 30 fouls in a game like tonight,” Bollish said.

The Gering boys defeated Alliance by a final score of 52-38. The game was close at halftime with Gering holding a 19-12, but were able to pull away in the second half.

“We came out a little antsy and a little jittery as we had a lot of stuff going on this week. At halftime, we talked about slowing it down, running our offense, cutting, screening and making purposeful passes, and it really showed in the second half,” Gering coach Sam Hadenfeldt said.

Alliance wasn’t able to find the extra gear Gering did, but was glad to have a benchmark against a quality opponent.

“First game is always going to be sloppy on both ends, and there are a lot of things that we need to clean up. It’s all about finding our identity, it’s a long season and we kind of have to find out what works and what we’re good at and what we’re not, but it’s always good to play an actual game against a different opponent,” Alliance coach Dalton Holst said.

All the teams are seeing how their pre-season training and conditioning has paid off in these first games of the season.

“I felt like our conditioning was good, but it’s hard to replicate that game speed against a different opponent, but I felt that we were pretty conditioned, but that first game of the season shows who's really in shape and who's not,” Holst said.

The Scottsbluff girls will play Gering at Cougar Palace on Friday at 8 p.m. The Gering boys will play Sidney at Cougar Palace at 6:30 p.m., while the Alliance Boys will play Mitchell at Scottsbluff High School at 6:30 p.m.