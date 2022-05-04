Scottsbluff girls shut out Lexington, Bearcats head to district finals Saturday

The Scottsbluff girls’ soccer team was all business on the field Wednesday at Landers Soccer Complex as they faced Lexington in the Class B, sub-district 8 title game.

The Bearcats, who lost to Lexington earlier in the season, played strong defense and connected on offensive passes in registering the 2-0 win over the Minutemaids.

Scottsbluff advances to the district finals on Saturday on the road with a berth to the state championships on the line.

Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson said his team had business to settle on the soccer pitch.

“We just had to come and take care of business,” Larson said. “We have to do the little things to take care of business like winning 50/50 balls and we weren’t great at it, but we got enough. I think Jessica Schaff in goal and our defense did a great job of not giving up. They had good looks on the goal and Jessica was in position to be solid every time they had shots right to her. Our defense was just playing smart in the back.”

It was the play of the defense that really stood out, too, as both teams limited shots in the first half. Lexington had four shots in the first half while Scottsbluff had two good chances. Larson said the defense was huge, especially in the second half when Scottsbluff outshot Lexington 6-4.

Schaff, who had seven saves in net for the match, had several of those clutch saves in the second half with the biggest one coming with the Bearcats up 1-0 and with 22 minutes gone in the final half, Lexington had a golden opportunity to score with the shot that went high over Schaff’s head. Instead of letting the ball go into the net, the long-armed Schaff reached high and jumped and snatched the ball for a huge save.

“I agree the defense played well because every time Lex was starting to get the run of play and they did have the run of play for five to 10 minutes of play making the coaching staff nervous,” Larson said. “That was when the defense stepped up, winning balls, finding outlet passes, and really calming the game back down.”

The first half was a defensive contest as each team really was feeling each other out. Scottsbluff had an early shot on a goal as Anna Kelley had one with six minutes gone in the match that was wide. Scottsbluff finally connected on a goal in the 16th minute when Shae Willats delivered a pass to Ella Foote, who find the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. That was where things would stand at halftime.

The second half saw a little more offense as both teams had shots early. Willats had a couple shots early, but couldn’t get them in. Lexington also had shots that were either wide or saved by Schaff.

With 23 minutes left in the game, Scottsbluff put up a big defensive stand where the Minutemaids had a number of shots and the Bearcat defenders stayed strong. That defensive stand led to Scottsbluff’s second goal, and how that second goal was a thing of beauty according to Larson.

“It (the second goal) was a thing of beauty. I will just say that,” Larson said. “I thought T (Tierra West) was shooting the ball and it turned out to be a fantastic cross and Shae read it and she was right there and buried it. It was awesome.”

With about 28 minutes gone in the game, West found a loose ball and made a pass to the box. The crossing pass was a perfect shot to Willats, who calmly settled behind the ball while airborne and put the ball into the back of the net for the 2-0 lead.

Scottsbluff had a couple more shots in the final minutes by Emilee Bentley and Adryana Rodriguez that didn’t go in.

Larson said the win was pretty, but they took care of business and did what they needed to in advancing to the district finals.

“It wasn’t always pretty but we found enough things in the right situations at the right times to get the job done,” he said. “That is what they did and that is what soccer is.”

Scottsbluff will have to play just like they did Wednesday and maybe even better as they head to the district finals.

“We have to play a great game, almost a perfect game,” Larson said. “No matter who we have, it will be a top tier team. We have seen Norris and have seen Elkhorn North, so we have seen some top quality competition. It will take a big effort from our girls, but they are up to the challenge. We are excited to go.”