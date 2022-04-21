Scottsbluff girls top Douglas

The Scottsbluff girls’ soccer team received two goals each from Ella Foote and Shae Willats as the Bearcats topped Douglas, Wyoming, 5-2 at a windy Landers Soccer Complex on Thursday.

Scottsbluff coach Chad Larson was pleased with how his team played considering the windy conditions.

“Considering the wind, overall it was a quality game,” Larson said. “We tend to have ups and downs where we play well and then we don’t play well. Overall, they started to connect passes. I gave them some challenges before the game where we needed to connect some passes and we needed to win 50/50s and I think they responded pretty well with that. And then, going into the wind, we got two more goals. Honestly, I thought going into the wind in the second half was going to be a better half for us because you can see the wind just takes that ball and carries it so long.”

The wind wasn’t a real factor for the Bearcats since they are so used to it playing and practicing at Landers Soccer Complex, where the wind tends to blow worse than in town.

“I guess we are so used to it playing up here and practicing up here,” Larson said. “I think they (Douglas) have a really good team as one of the better 3A teams in Wyoming so hopefully it will give us some momentum going into this weekend.”

Scottsbluff managed 17 shots in the game and over half were in the first half when they had the wind advantage.

The Bearcats had four shots on goal in the early going with Douglas recording two saves. Scottsbluff got on the board with 11 minutes gone in the opening half. Willats had a shot on goal that was forced out, giving Scottsbluff a corner kick. Anna Kelley delivered the corner kick and the ball deflected off a Douglas player into the goal for the Scottsbluff early lead.

Neither team scored over the next 16 minutes as both teams had shots. Scottsbluff finally scored as Willats controlled the ball and headed the ball into the net for the 2-0 lead with about 14 minutes left in the opening half.

Douglas came right back and had two shots going against the wind that wouldn’t go in. The Bearcats made it 3-0 in the 35th minute when Willats fed Foote with a perfect pass and the sophomore buried it into the back of the net.

Scottsbluff would lead 3-0 at halftime.

The second half saw the teams switch sides and the play went back and forth as both teams had shots. Douglas had six shots toward goal while Scottsbluff had three. Finally, with about 22 minutes gone in the half, Douglas scored an unassisted goal as Macey Engle scored to make it 3-1.

It took Scottsbluff less than a minute to answer that goal as Foote scored after an Addi Wilson shot went off the goalkeeper and Foote was in the right place to pounce on the ball and put it into the back of the net for a 4-1 lead.

Douglas immediately answered as they used the wind to their advantage. Olivia Penfield fired a shot from beyond the goal box and lofted the ball into the wind and saw the ball drop over the Scottsbluff goalkeeper into the net to slice the lead to 4-2 with 16 minutes to play.

Both teams had shots after that. It wasn’t until about six minutes left that Scottsbluff added an insurance goal in a play that was very similar to Scottsbluff’s first goal of the second half. Foote delivered a shot that hit the goalkeeper and this time, Willats was there for the rebound and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Larson said Willats has a knack to score goals, especially using her head.

“I think when Shae is down inside, that is one of her strengths,” he said. “She wants to score. She wants the ball. She is a hustler and she did that today on that one header and I think her stitches finally healed from that one that she had a couple weeks ago.”

Scottsbluff had 17 shots while Douglas had 15 shots. Scottsbluff goalkeeper Jessica Schaff had an unofficial six saves in net.

Larson said it was just a good team win as they get ready to travel to Kearney for two matches on Saturday.

“This was a good team win for us. I thought the defense played good in the second half in keeping them out. They got some good shots but they have some good players,” he said. “It is always tough when you have to play three games in three days with those doubleheader games. But our girls are up to that challenge. They are grinders and they like to go out and work.”