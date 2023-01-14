Scottsbluff girls win thriller against Cheyenne east, Boys fall to Thunderbirds

The Scottsbluff Bearcats played their second Cheyenne based opponent in as many days on Saturday when they hosted the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, with the girls winning in a close matchup, and the boys falling in an even closer contest.

The boys game ended by a final score of 52-48 in the Thunderbirds favor, with the Bearcat girls winning 69-55, and snapping a 48 game win streak of the Lady Thunderbirds.

The boys game started close, with the Thunderbirds coming out to a 20-14 lead after the end of the first quarter. The Bearcat defense would find their stride defensively, allowing only four second quarter points, and scoring 10 themselves to tie the game at 24 going into halftime.

The Thunderbirds held a one-point lead after the end of three quarters, and after trading shots, and some mistakes, including six consecutive missed free throws, the Thunderbirds extended the lead to four points to win the game.

“We missed a lot of free throws in key spots, we had a chance to close the door, and we didn’t get enough stops down the stretch. I thought we were in control and right in it for the whole game, and we just didn’t close it, we didn’t finish. We have to figure out how to finish games, and maybe this is a learning experience for us,” Scottsbluff boys’ coach Scott Gullion said.

With the teams hitting a tough stretch of their schedule, the Bearcats hope to use their two most recent close losses as a learning experience to succeed as the season rolls on.

“We’ve lost too many games, but I think we’re learning. We need to get a lot better, I think we took steps forward, we showed guts tonight. Especially coming off of a grinder on Friday that we should’ve won, but didn’t, then again tonight, so I was proud of the guys, but we need to learn to finish games,” Gullion said.

The Bearcat boys were led in scoring on the night by Tate Talkington with 15 points, other players in double figures were Kellon Harris with 11, and Michael Mickey with 10, they were followed by Nate Kelley with nine, and Tyson Klein with three.

The girls’ game was a different affair, with the Bearcats winning their own nail-biter, and breaking a 48 game win streak by the Lady Thunderbirds, a Wyoming record they hold jointly with Douglas.

The game was close throughout, with the Bearcats trailing by one point after the end of the first quarter, but rallied back, leading 29-24 after halftime.

“That was our focus through the game, they’re a juggernaut, that’s probably the best team we’ll see all year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them. Our plan was just to stick with the punches, we weren’t trying to deliver any knockout blows, we were just trying to hang in there, and take what they give us and give our best stuff back,” Scottsbluff coach Dave Bolish said. “I thought the kids did a great job of staying with themselves and staying in the moment and taking it play by play.”

Scottsbluff held an 18-point lead heading into the final quarter of play, and thanks in large part to a 25-13 performance in the final quarter, were able to hang on against their vaunted opponent.

“It was just our kids coming together and making plays for each other. I thought the reason that happened was because they were being selfless, we had good ball movement, they took it one pass, one shot and one stop at a time. We put enough of those together tonight,” Bolish said.

The nature of the game was very physical as well, with players on both sides taking hard charges and fouls on both ends of the floor.

“We pride ourselves on our toughness, and our mental toughness. We work on it everyday, and that was a fantastic display for the kids,” Bolish said.

The Bearcats had four players score double-digits, Payton Burda and Anna Kelley, each with 18, Paige Horne with 15, and Marly Laucomer with 10. Other Bearcat scorers were Taryn Spady with four points and Tierra West and Shae Wilats each with two.

The Bearcats will have Sunday and Monday off, and will return to action on Jan. 17 when they travel to Chadron.