Scottsbluff golf edges Ogallala to win Ogallala Invite

OGALLALA – Scottsbluff’s Austin Thyne shot a 70 to capture the Ogallala Invite on Thursday in helping the Bearcats win the 13-team meet with a 320-team total.

The win for the Bearcats saw a good team effort as two Bearcats finished in the top five. Thyne shot his best round of the season with a 70 to top the leader board over Chadron’s Jacksyn Bherends, who had a 73.

Scottsbluff’s Kaedon Patton also finished in the top five as he shot a 78 on the day.

Other local golfers in the top 15 saw Sidney’s John Beier take sixth with a 78 while Alliance’s Kellen Muhr finished 11th with an 81 and Gering’s Jack Maser took 15th with an 83.

The performances of the individuals on the day proved pivotal for the team race. Scottsbluff won with a 320 to top the host school Ogallala, who shot a 325. Chadron finished third with a 334 followed by McCook with a 334 and Cozad with a 339. Alliance took sixth with a 345 followed by Gering in seventh with a 347 and Sidney in eighth with a 343.

The Scottsbluff team had all five golfers shoot below a 90. Thyne and Patton led the way with a 70 and 78 followed by Isaiah Jones with an 85 and Tommy Dredla and Noah Shaddick both with 87s.

Chadron finished third with three golfers shooting 85 or under. Behrends led the Cardinals with his 73 while Chase Olson had an 84, Broc Berry with an 85, Trey Hendrickson with a 92, and Shawn Schremmer with a 103.

Sidney finished sixth with a 343 and Beier led the way with a 78. The Red Raiders also got an 86 from Asher Wadzinski, an 89 from Jack Lilley, a 90 from Wyatt Heckenlively, and a 95 from Logan Johnson.

Alliance took seventh with a 345 and the Bulldogs had just four golfers. Muhr led the way with his 81 followed by Taytom Timbers, who had an 84 and just missed the Top 15. Jayden McCracken and Seth Morrison each shot a 90.

Gering had three golfers under a 90. Maser led the way with his 83 followed by Tabor Wasson with an 86, Dalton Wiese with an 88, Kelan Dunn with a 90, and Mitch Culek with a 108.

Ogallala Team Scores

Scottsbluff 320, Ogallala 325, Chadron 334, McCook 334, Cozad 339, Sidney 343, Alliance 345, Gering 347, Gothenburg 361, Hershey 388, Perkins County 389, Ogallala JV 400, Chase County 417.

Top 15 Medalists

1, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 70.

2, Jacksyn Bherends, Chadron, 73.

3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 76.

4, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 77.

5, Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff, 78.

6, John Beier, Sidney, 78.

7, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 79.

8, Alex Svagir, Cozad, 80.

9, Jonas Sommerville, McCook, 80.

10, Kai Jorgenson, Gothenburg, 80.

11, Kellen Muhr, Alliance, 81.

12, Garrett Brannan, Hershey, 82.

13, Reid Loop, McCook, 82.

14, Hunter Hansen, McCook, 83.

15, Jack Maser, Gering, 83.