Scottsbluff golfers win Western Conference

With districts only a week away, golf teams work to improve as much as they can before possibly their final meet. On Monday, the Alliance Invite, which also served as the Western Conference Invite, saw Scottsbluff pull away with both team titles with a 313.

Only four schools had full teams in Division I for the team scores as Sidney finished second with a 415, Chadron third (428) and Gering fourth (430).

All Bearcat golfers saw themselves in the top five in both tournaments, led by Anna Kelley, who scored a 73. Nielli Heinold was second with a 78 followed by Shae Willats (81), Addi Wilson (81) and McKinley Knotts (87).

Chadron’s Kenzie Pourier finished sixth with a 96, Alliance’s Emily McCune followed with a 98, Raider Aubree Larson (99) and Tigers Kaidyn Patterson (100) and Janay Wurdeman (101) rounded out the top 10.

For the Western Conference scoring, the top 10 remained the same.

Gering had four compete with Madi Pitts leading the Bulldogs with a 102. Jaylei Cervantes was next with a 106 followed by Kenna Bowron (110) and Maia Swan (112).

Aside from Patterson and Wurdeman, Mitchell had one more golfer compete. Isabella Hernandez was the final Tiger and shot a 117.

Sidney scoring also included Claire Jordan (102), Audrey Splichal (107), Jordan DeNovellis (107) and Kaydie Whatley (116). Chadron individual scores saw Taegan Bach shoot a 106, Eliana Uhing have a 112, Norah Winkler with a 114, and Reese Ritterbush with a 122.

Aside from McCune, the home Bulldogs had two other golfers participate, Kayel Lambert (119) and Annaka Digman (124).

In Division II of the Alliance Invite, the Scottsbluff JV took the win with a 384, followed by Bridgeport (512) and Gordon-Rushville (513).

Mustangs Kylie Coomes and Tessa Hurlburt saw themselves in the top 10 with a 96 and 98, respectively. Bridgeport was led by Mara Soto with a 118.

Gering and Scottsbluff will be at Monument Shadows on Friday while Mitchell, Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville will be in the Bridgeport/Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday, which was postponed from a week ago.

Alliance Invite

Team Results

1. Scottsbluff, 313

2. Sidney, 415

3. Chadron, 428

4. Gering, 430

5. Alliance, NTS

6. Mitchell, NTS

Individual Top 10

1. Anna Kelly, Scottsbluff 73

2. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff 78

3. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff 81

4. Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff 81

5. McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff 87

6. Kenzie Pourier, Chadron 96

7. Emily McCune, Alliance 98

8. Aubree Larson, Sidney 99

9. Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell 100

10. Janay Wurdeman, Mitchell 101

