Scottsbluff hits five homers, tops Gering

The Scottsbluff softball team hit five home runs, three in the first inning, as the Bearcats earned a 19-1 win over Gering at the Dome Rock Softball Complex Thursday night.

Scottsbluff got first-inning home runs from Taryn Spady, Zoey Paez, and Aubrey Barrett and home runs later from Piper Ryschon and Jenna Spangler in posting the win.

As much as the 19-1 score would indicate not a close contest, both teams played well. Scottsbluff finished with 18 hits, which included a 4-for-4 day from Paez, who also had four RBIs and three runs scored, while Spady went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Gering, on the other hand, finished with six hits and had runners on base, but couldn’t get the clutch hit when they needed to.

Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said his team came ready to play and not only were on fire offensively, but played strong defensively as well.

“Our girls came out with a lot of emotion and energy and we talked about that all year that we have to be ready to play,” Fox said. “I think tonight, we wanted it and they were ready to come out and swing the bats and play good defense.”

A big key for the Bearcat offense are their one through four hitters, who had 10 of the 18 hits with 11 runs scored and 10 RBIs. But the Bearcats also got clutch hits from the hitters later in the lineup, including a 2-hit game from Spangler, Ryschon, Barrett, and Aleigh Portenier. Ryschon and Spangler each had three RBIs in the win.

“You can focus on one through four, but we feel that we have five, six, seven, eight, and nine that can do the same thing,” Fox said. “We hit five home runs from five different girls tonight and even the girls that didn’t hit the home runs hit the ball pretty well. The coaches do a great job. I am very proud of my coaches. We really work hard and we talk about softball IQ a lot and tonight we did that.”

Gering coach Zach Ostergard said his team didn’t play badly; it was just a matter of Scottsbluff hitting the gaps in the outfield and over the fence. Ostergard was proud of the team that they went throughout the game without striking out once and they had solid hits that forced the Bluffs defense to make plays, which they did.

“Obviously the scoreboard doesn’t do us justice,” Ostergard said. “19-1 and it obviously hurts but they found a way to put the ball in play with five home runs and we can’t defend those. They went gap-to-gap and they were hitting the ball hard. The plus side to that is we didn’t have any strikeouts at the plate and we found ways to put the ball into play and put pressure on. They just had clean defense and made the plays they needed to make. That is what a good team does. But, there is no doubt in my mind that we have a young group of girls that are willing to work hard and we will bounce back right away.”

Ostergard said this is a game they will learn from and he added that this is still a young team and they have only played games in one week.

“We got a young group with a sophomore playing third, a freshman playing short, and a sophomore playing second so there is a lot to build off,” he said. “We are going to make mistakes and that is it. For the most part, they were there in the situations that we needed, but it is just the little things that we needed to make that we need to clean up a little bit.”

Ostergard said they need to string hits together like Scottsbluff did Thursday night.

“We got a few hits together and (stringing hits together) has been our struggle all year long. We get one or two base hits and then we stop,” he said. “We have to be more consistent with hits, piece more and more together, get girls in motion and put the pressure on the other team to make them uncomfortable.”

Gering got a double from Nickie Todd along with singles from Gabby Moreno, Jada Schlothauer, Destiny Gonzalez, Allee Lohr, and Liz Wiese.

The game started as Tatum Heimerman walked and then Marly Laucomer had a bunt single. Spady then took a full-count pitch over the fence for a no-doubter home run that sailed over the second row of spectators in center field that were sitting on the front of the small hill, which was probably a 240-foot home run.

After Spady’s 3-run bomb, Paez took a full-count pitch over the right-center field fence that landed just at the top of the bump in the outfield for the 4-0 lead. Scottsbluff wasn’t finished as Spangler reached on an error and then Barrett had a 2-out home run to left field that just had enough mustard on it to go over the fence for the 6-0 lead.

Gering answered with a single run in the bottom of the first. Moreno led off by reaching on an error followed by a Schlothauer single. Gonzalez then singled in Moreno, but the Bulldogs left both runners in scoring position.

Scottsbluff added five more runs in the second inning. Laucomer led off with a single followed by Spady reaching on an error. Paez then singled in one run and Spangler followed with a single to score Spady to make it 8-1. Ryschon then took the first pitch and rocketed it over the center field fence for the 3-run home run to make it 11-1.

Gering came right back and put two on with two outs, but couldn’t get the runners in.

Neither team scored in the third inning even though both teams had runners on base.

The fourth inning saw Scottsbluff score eight times. Ryschon and Barrett started things with back-to-back singles. Portenier was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Heimerman singled to score one and then Laucomer reached on an error to score another run for the 13-1 lead.

Spady followed with a single to score two more for a 15-1 lead. Paez got her fourth hit of the game with a double to score two more for the 17-1 lead. Spangler finished off the scoring with a 2-run home run.

The game started with a tribute to Ryan Lohr as the two teams intertwined on the first and third base line while the Scottsbluff Fire Department walked out the flag.

Both teams will be off until Tuesday when both teams hit the road for conference games with Scottsbluff visiting Chadron and Gering heading to Alliance.

Scottsbluff/Gering box score Scottsbluff 650 8 - 19 18 2 Gering 100 0 - 1 6 4 WP-Liz Fuss LP-Sarah Weise 2B-Gering (Nickie Todd), Scottsbluff (Zoey Paez) HR-Scottsbluff (Aubrey Barrett, Piper Ryschon, Taryn Spady, Zoey Paez, Jenna Spangler)

