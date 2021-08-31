Scottsbluff Invite winner determined by scorecard playoff

“It was good. I knew the greens, my team and I play here every day so we are used to it,” Kelley said. “We know to hit on neutral so it was a very comfortable round.”

However, it results in the team putting extra pressure on themselves when playing on their home course.

“It’s always exciting (to play at SBCC) but with excitement comes the fact that these kids are thinking about their best score that they’ve ever had out here or it’s their home course and they have fans and people around,” Scottsbluff head coach Brock Ehler said. “Sometimes, that’s the added pressure which I like especially right now because they learn to deal with adversity and how they can control their emotions. Inside your head is really the biggest game in golf, so I think they’re happy and we’re just happy for them.”

Following the first invite on Aug. 24, Ehler worked with the team to work on minor details he saw in Sidney prior to the Scottsbluff Invite. Not only did this help the team, but it also helped him as well in being a better coach for them, he said.