Scottsbluff JV golfers take second in Chadron

CHADRON - The Scottsbluff junior varsity girls golf team claimed a runner-up finish at the Chadron Invitational held Tuesday at Ridgeview Country Club.

Scottsbluff totaled a 421 to end 13 strokes behind Valentine, which took the top spot with a 408. Gering followed in third with a 436 and Sidney placed fourth with a 478.

Valentine’s Kaetryn Bancroft won the individual title with a round of 87. She finished four shots ahead of teammate Mekallyn Bancroft, who placed second with a 91.

Gering’s Madi Mumm earned a third-place finish with a score of 94. Sidney’s Aubree Larson also shot a 94 to place fourth.

A trio of Bearcats medaled in the top 10. Addie Peck led the way in sixth with a 101. Caitlyn Lewis and Abby Roberts both shot scores of 105 to finish eighth and 10th, respectively. Also for Scottsbluff, Jessica Schaff carded a 110 and Lauren Philbrick had a 123.

Other local golfers earning medals were Gering’s Maia Swan in fifth with a 100, Gordon-Rushville’s Tessa Hurlburt in seventh with a 104, and Alliance’s Emily McCune in ninth with a 105.

Team Scoring 1, Valentine, 408. 2, Scottsbluff JV, 421. 3, Gering, 436. 4, Sidney, 478. 5, Mitchell, 481. 6, Chadron, 484. 7, Gordon-Rushville, 554. 8, Bayard, 631. Individual Top 10 1, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 87. 2, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 91. 3, Madi Mumm, Gering, 94. 4, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 94. 5, Maia Swan, Gering, 100. 6, Addie Peck, Scottsbluff, 101. 7, Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 104. 8, Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff, 105. 9, Emily McCune, Alliance, 105. 10, Abby Roberts, Scottsbluff, 105. Local Individual Team Scoring Alliance - Emily McCune, 105; Annika Digmann, 142; Kayel Lambert, 129. Bayard - Cambree Schmaltz, 150; Isabelle Maag, 144; Cali Hopkins, 164; Sharon Garza, 173. Chadron - Kenzie Pourier, 113; Norah Winkler, 128; Taegan Bach, 122; Eliana Uhing, 122; Reece Ritterbush, 127. Gering - Madi Mumm, 94; Jaylei Cervantes, 122; Kenna Bowron, 123; Maia Swan, 100; Lauren Doll, 120. Gordon-Rushville - Kylie Coomes, 106; Tessa Hurlburt, 104; Katie Coomes, 182; Ciara Carbajal, 182; Ileigh Hunter, 162. Mitchell - Janay Wurdeman, 114; Kaidyn Patterson, 112; Caitlyn Blackstone, 123; Grace Martin, 132; Isabella Hernandez, 143. Scottsbluff JV - Addie Peck, 101; Caitlyn Lewis, 105; Abby Roberts, 105; Jessica Schaff, 110; Lauren Philbrick, 123. Sidney - Aubree Larson, 94; Audrey Splichal, 129; Claire Jordan, 123; Jordan DeNovellis, 132; Peyton Sprenger, 137.