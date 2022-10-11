Scottsbluff making back-to-back trips to state, Bearcats take on Wahoo in first-round

The Scottsbluff Bearcats are making their second straight trip to the Nebraska State Softball championships and this year’s team is more prepared than a year ago after getting a taste of the state tournament a year ago.

The Bearcats open state competition bright and early Wednesday morning as they take on second-seeded Wahoo at 8 a.m. MST. Wahoo enters state with a 28-2 record while the Bearcats are 23-8.

“The girls are excited,” Scottsbluff coach Dan Fox said. “This is our second time to get experience and a lot of girls went there last year and it was a big moment for them. This year we know what to expect and we are ready to go.”

The two teams met each other in the first round of the state tournament a year ago where Wahoo won 13-5 before falling in their next two games to Hastings and Northwest.

Scottsbluff fell to Elkhorn a year ago 20-3 at state after losing to Wahoo.

This is the Bearcats third state tournament experience. Besides a year ago, the Bearcats first went to state in 2011.

Wahoo is making its 12th state appearance having won the Class C state titles in 2010, 2011, and 2013.

The two teams have a common opponent as Wahoo fell to the Norris Titans in the sub-district game. Wahoo then earned an at-large berth into the district finals in which they defeated McCook in two games 10-0 and 11-0.

Scottsbluff defeated Norris in last weekend’s Class B-7 district final in three games, winning the first contest 12-8 before falling in the second game 9-5. In the if-necessary game, the Bearcats used their speed and smart base running to earn the 12-1 win.

“Wahoo is a good team. They have good pitching,” Fox said. “It gives us some confidence because Norris did beat them so anything can happen. I know we have to make plays and play within ourselves and if we do that we will be in good shape.”

In the final game on Saturday, the first four batters of the Bearcat lineup combined for six of the teams nine hits, but it was the final five batters that found ways on and accounted for eight of Scottsbluff’s runs. Juniors Tatum Heimerman, Marly Laucomer, and Zoey Paez each had two hits in the contest to lead the Bearcats.

A win by Scottsbluff on Wednesday morning would see the Bearcats face the winner of the No. 3 Northwest and No. 6 Seward contest Wednesday evening at 3:30 p.m. A loss drops them into the loser’s bracket where they will face the loser of the Northwest and Seward contest Thursday morning at 8 a.m. A first-round loss means the Bearcats would have to win three straight on Thursday to get into the third-place game on Friday with a chance of playing for a state title.

What the Scottsbluff team possesses is a batting lineup that is dangerous from one through nine. In Saturday’s if-necessary contest, it was the bottom of the lineup that did the majority of the damage of getting on base and scoring runs.

Fox said having that depth throughout the lineup makes the team dangerous.

“One through nine is our approach every year and to have good swings,” Fox said. “We practice that and the coaches do a good job of working with the girls every day that we are in the batting cages and swinging the bats. We talk about situational hitting and this year we have done a good job with that.”

Scottsbluff has just four seniors on the squad and all four gained valuable experience from the trip to state a year ago. The four seniors include pitchers Liz Fuss and Aubrey Barrett, along with Taryn Spady and Piper Ryschon.