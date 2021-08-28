Scottsbluff opener postponed due to weather delay

The Scottsbluff football team will have to wait another day to finish its season opener after a two-hour lightning delay postponed the second half of play. Coaches from both teams along with Scottsbluff Activities Director, David Hoxworth, tentatively decided to postpone the game and try to finish it on Monday, Aug. 30.

The Bearcats and Mustangs played to a 7-7 tie at halftime before the storms surrounded Bearcat Stadium on Friday.

Ft. Morgan struck first on a 71-yard pass play with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter. However, starting on its own nine yard line after a penalty, Scottsbluff grinded its way 91 yards down the field and capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Stull.

Stull finished the first half with 97 yards on the ground for the Bearcats.

The Star-Herald Sports staff will keep its readers updated when a start time is given.