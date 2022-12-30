Scottsbluff places third, Gering finishes fourth at North Platte Dual Tournament

NORTH PLATTE — The Scottsbluff boys wrestling team finished third and Gering placed fourth at the North Platte Dual Tournament on Friday in North Platte.

“I thought we wrestled all right today,” Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola said. “We had kids show up and wrestle and battle. That’s the biggest thing. Win or lose, a lot of times, we have to make sure we’re fighting at all positions. And a lot of our guys did fight.”

Scottsbluff defeated Alliance 60-18 in the first dual. Then the Bearcats beat McCook 46-30 in the second dual. Scottsbluff edged Cheyenne East 42-36 in the third dual.

Scottsbluff’s fourth dual against Gering played a big part in keeping the Bearcats from claiming second place.

Scottsbluff started out with two pins by Joey Canseco at 126 pounds and Connor Whiteley at 138 to take a 12-0 lead. Gering’s Brasen Hakert defeated Micah Gomez at 145 by major decision, then Gering’s Keenan Allen picked up a win by fall at 160 to put the score at 12-10.

Frankie Trevino at 170 and Josiah Mobley at 182 picked up two more pins for Scottsbluff to extend the Bearcat lead to 24-10, but Gering grabbed two wins by forfeit to cut the deficit to 24-22.

Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins defeated Alec Sibal by decision to put the score at 27-22, but Gering earned back-to-back wins by pin at 106 and 113 to clinch the dual for the Bulldogs. Scottsbluff’s Chance Houser pinned Axton Stone to set the score at 34-33 in Gering’s favor.

The Bearcats then fell to North Platte in the final dual of the day 60-24.

“We came up short in a couple duals,” Stodola said. “That comes from a couple things. We have some guys hurt. We also had a couple kids miss the bus. That could be a big change in some of these duals. When you leave 18 points at home, sometimes it’s hard, especially when you have tough competition.”

Gering defeated Cheyenne Central 55-17 in the first dual and Lincoln High 65-6 in the second dual. The Bulldogs lost to North Platte 43-21 in the third dual, but Gering topped Scottsbluff in the fourth dual. Gering lost to Cheyenne East 43-39 in the fifth dual.

North Platte Girls Tournament

The Gering girls wrestling team finished third at the North Platte Girls Tournament on Friday.

Angelita Valencia finished third at 105, Olivia Aguilar placed fourth at 110, Hailey Medina came in first at 115, Jada Schlothauer finished first at 130, Arianna Canseo placed first at 140, Zoey Jennings came in seventh at 155 and Cerelia Barrios finished second at 190.

Scottsbluff’s Emily Reyes Rodriguez came in fifth at 110 and Mercedes Thrash finished fifth at 170.