Scottsbluff posts top 5 finishes at Sidney golf invite

The girls golf season began on Tuesday at the Hillside Golf Course in Sidney as the Scottsbluff Bearcats posted the top five scores on their way to winning as a team with a score of 321.

“We did good, we have a deep team and that’s never a problem, it doesn’t matter the sport,” Bearcats coach Brock Ehler said. “If you have a deep team, it makes your kids practice with a purpose, you find the kids that want to practice hard and with focus and you’re going to get better. Coaches just try to steer them in the right way but they have to go out there, work hard and do it, so we’re proud of them.”

Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley shot a 71, which was two under par for the course.

“I had a really good start. I started with three birdies on the first three holes so I felt confident and I just got up to hit it,” she said. “My putts were falling and then I was happy to be in my last first tournament with my three other seniors.”

With her 71, Kelley feels confident about her ability to score low, even if part of the course is rough.

“After today, I feel confident and the back nine was rough but if I can shoot low enough for my team to win every tournament, then I think we’ll be good for the rest of the season,” Kelley said. “I think we all played pretty well as a team today and I have high hopes for the future.”

Also scoring under 80 was Bearcat junior Nielli Heinold with a 74. After Heinold for Scottsbluff was Addi Wilson with an 87, and both Shae Willats and McKinley Knotts finishing with an 89 to round out the top five.

“Anna’s been a great leader, she’s been the most dominant asset to any golf program around the area for a long time. It’s just because of how she plays, it’s because she brings everyone along with her,” Ehler said. “Nielli is a really skilled, athletic kid and she works really hard and we’ve just got to make sure she’s focused and doing things. We have a few kids coming along and really starting to believe. They had a nice round today and they played well but they can get better and our jayvee girls are getting closer to breaking 100 and believing in themselves.”

The Gering Bulldogs finished third as a team with a 442 behind second-place Ogallala with a 431.

“Definitely a tough course to start the year with and Madison Mumm played pretty solid, her last three holes she struggled,” Bulldogs coach Jessica Boswell said. “Stamina I think is a big thing. It’s hot, it’s uphill and downhill. We definitely need to work on the short game, chipping and putting.”

Mumm finished the day in 8th with a 96 and following was Jaylei Cervantes and Kenna Bowron with a 113 apiece and Maia Swan with a 120. The team’s fifth golfer was out with an injury so stepping up in the final spot was freshman Lauren Doll who in her first high school invite, scored a 118.

“My No. 5 varsity rolled her ankle last night so she couldn’t play so then I had Lauren Doll come up and I think she played pretty well. I have six freshmen so four of them came today and she was one of them.”

The Bearcats will head to Kearney for an invite on Friday, competing against Class A schools on a course the team hasn’t seen yet.

“We’ll see a course we haven’t seen and unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll be able to play a practice round. I’m a little bit familiar with the course, we’ll try to lay out what I call a cheat sheet and help them a little bit and build some confidence,” Ehler said. “We’ll try to walk the course a little bit Thursday night before we play. Our ultimate goal is to go out, have fun and realize good and bad things are going to happen and how you respond to it.”

The Bulldogs, along with other teams in the area, will have the rest of the week as they prepare for the Scottsbluff Invite on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“I think we’ll spend a lot of time on chipping and putting,” Boswell said. “That course is a little bit easier to walk, it’s not an easy course, it’s still pretty difficult with the trees and the rough.”

Top 15

1. Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 71

2. Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 74

3. Addi Wilson, Scottsbluff, 87

4. Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 89

5. McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 89

6. Reese Ribera, Ogallala, 93

7. Janessa Dwyer, McCook. 95

8. Madison Mumm, Gering, 96

9. Aubrey Larson, Sidney, 104

10. Emily McCune, Alliance, 105

11. Karlie Erp, Ogallala, 109

12. Laney Peters, McCook. 111

13. Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 111

14. Presley Nowak, Ogallala, 112

15. Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 113

Team scores

1. Scottsbluff, 321

2. Ogallala, 431

3. Gering, 442

4. McCook, 465

5. Sidney, 499

6. Chadron, 520