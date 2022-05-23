Scottsbluff ready to host Class B state golf

There are 70 golfers and 12 teams that will be vying for state championships when the Nebraska Class B Golf Championships tee off Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said this is a premier event for Scottsbluff to host. Scottsbluff and Gering hosted the girl’s state championships the past two state tournaments and this is the first of three years that the Twin Cities will host the boy’s Class B state golf championships.

“It’s fantastic for our school and community,” Ehler said. “We have one of the top golf courses in the state and it is in excellent shape.”

Scottsbluff is one of 12 teams that will be vying for a team state title.

Scottsbluff won the Class B-4 district title with a 349 over the other two qualifying teams Ogallala (358) and McCook (361).

The other qualifying teams include from the B-1 district champion Omaha Skutt (312), Elkhorn North (320), and Omaha Concordia (320); the B-2 participants include champion Mount Michael Benedictine (307), Columbus Lakeview (345), and Wayne (352); and the B-3 team participants include champion Norris (313), York (334), and Minden (349).

Scottsbluff’s golfers competing include senior Austin Thyne, along with underclassmen Kaedon Patton, Thomas Dredla, Noah Shaddick, and Treyten York.

John Beier of Sidney won the B-4 district and qualified as an individual. Beier shot an 80 to top Thyne, who had an 81 and Patton who shot an 84. Other local golfers competing as individuals include Chadron’s Jacksyn Behrends, who finished fifth with an 88, and Gering’s Jack Maser, who fired an 89 and took eighth.

Tee times for the Scottsbluff golfers include Patton at 9 a.m. on hole one, Thyne at 9:50 on hole one, Dredla at 10 a.m. on hole 10, Shaddick at 10:20 a.m. on hole 10, and York at 10:50 a.m. on hole 10.

Beier is slated to tee off at 10 a.m. on hole one, Chadron’s Behrends at 9:30 a.m. on hole 10, and Gering’s Maser at 9:40 a.m. on hole 10.

An interesting side to the Class B state tournament is there will be nine freshmen competing and two are from the area. Scottsbluff’s Shaddick is one of the freshmen and the other is Gering’s Maser.

Thee other seven freshman include Tyler Niefteldt, Nathan Kudrna, and Zachary Biegert from Elkhorn North, Trevor Gutchweski of Mount Michael Benedictine, Adam Sucha of Omaha Concordia, and Landon Knoch and Reid Loup of McCook.

Maser will be playing in his first state title, following in his siblings, Megan and Grant’s, footsteps. Grant went on to golf at Nebraska Wesleyan from 2018 through 2021 while Megan competed in several state tournaments in high school, including competing on a Gering team that finished runner-up a couple times.

“I started playing competitive golf when I was in the third grade. I played in the junior tour events when I wasn’t out of town for baseball,” Maser said. “My older brother and sister both played golf, so it was natural that I would pick up the sport of golf as well.”

Maser said it feels good to be in the state tournament, but also bittersweet since he isn’t with his team.

“I was excited, but I was really hoping that our entire team would be playing in the state tournament,” Maser said.

Maser said he knows it will be a tough two days, but at least it is on a home course.

“I am grateful that state golf is here. Scotts Bluff Country Club is a tough course that is always in good condition,” he said. “Class B has a lot of talented golfers. I will have to play my best golf by keeping the ball in the fairway, minimizing bad shots and getting up and down around the greens.”

While Maser is the only Bulldog in the state tournament, the Bearcat team has a good chance to bring home a state title if they play their game and stay focused.

Scottsbluff comes in with the eighth lowest score from the district tournament, but the Bearcats were in a tough district in McCook, which is a tough course. They also had to battle weather conditions.

Ehler said his team is capable of winning, but for them to do well, they need to keep a positive attitude.

“To keep a positive attitude and even playing disciplined golf in continuing to attack the situation,” Ehler said. “We need to stay focused and play for your team.”

Class C and D state tournaments will also be held in different locations in the state. The Class C tournament will be held at Elks Country Club in Columbus while the Class D tournament will be at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.

Several area golfers and teams will be competing in the Class C and D tournaments.

The Mitchell boys will be at the Class C tournament as a team after finishing third at the C-5 district meet. Mitchell’s team members include Cael Peters, Ethan Thyne, Easton Anderson, Tyler Jackson, and Kalem Jackson.

Peters won the Class C-5 meet with a sizzling low score of 68.

Other area golfers that earned a Top 10 finish and a berth at state include Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson and Tegan Snyder. Nelson shot an 83 while Snyder shot an 86. Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires also qualified with a 10th place finish with an 87.

The Class D state meet will have two local teams and five area individual players competing on Tuesday.

Perkins County won Class D followed by Crawford who shot a 378 to take second and Hemingford took third with a 384.

Crawford’s golfers include Payton Swanson, John Nolan, Rhett Flack, Mitchell Knode, and Roman Metz, while Hemingford’s five golfers are Dax Powell, Drew Varner, Daren McConville, Neo Powell, and Ethan Specht.

Crawford and Hemingford each had two place in the Top 10 with Swanson and Nolan for Crawford, and Powell and Varner for the Bobcats.

Other area golfers at Class D state with a Top 10 finish at districts include Kimball’s Kyler Lusche, who won districts with a 75. Lusche is only a freshman.

Also qualifying include Hay Springs’ Gabe Varvel, Creek Valley’s Elijah Schmid, Leyton’s Jason Jensen, and Hyannis’ Jhett Holthus.

Live scoring of the Class B, C, and D state tournaments can be found on the NSAA home page at www.NSAAhome.org.