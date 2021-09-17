Scottsbluff routs Sterling in home win

Sebastian Boyle scored three touchdowns and Braeden Stull added four to help Scottsbluff shutout Sterling 56-0 on Friday.

“I think it was a very important game for us to come out and play well and at the same level,” head coach Jud Hall said. “Last week, I thought our kids competed at a high level and we wanted to make sure we didn’t have a letdown in that phase.

“We wanted to make sure we came out and competed at a high level. If you do that and you happen to lose or you happen to win, as long as your kids are competing at a high level, you’re OK with whatever the outcome is.”

Sterling had been outscored 155-0 coming into this game.

“Credit to Sterling, they’ve played a really tough schedule so far. Their first three games included three top 10 teams in the state of Colorado, including the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class 2A,” Hall said. “Coach Busmente is a good coach, they’re two years out from winning a championship in Colorado, so they’re a quality program, they do things the right way, they might be in a little bit of a rebuild this year. They are playing a lot of young kids but their kids play hard and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

It was all Bearcats in the first half as quarterback Stull ran into the end zone for three touchdowns.