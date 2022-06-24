Scottsbluff’s Anderson finds joy in soccer

Scottsbluff boys soccer player Braden Anderson’s love of soccer came from the people he looked up to the most growing up, his brother and uncle, who played the sport. Anderson started playing at around eight years old.

“I think I was eight years old, probably a little before that. My brother (Jacob) played soccer and I look up to him a bunch so I got to kind of learn and watch him so I got to learn through him,” he said. “I have an uncle who played college soccer around the same time, he taught me a lot also. (Jacob) admits I’m better so it was a competition until I was too good.”

Anderson’s favorite part about playing soccer is the camaraderie and relationships that come with it.

“I like the camaraderie that comes with it, just building relationships with all of my buddies through it so all of my closest friends play soccer with me,” Anderson said. “I enjoy spending time with them through it. I’ve played on an indoor and club team with most of them and the few that I didn’t I was still able to become really close with them so that was fun.”

Anderson has seen an improvement in his play and performance as he had to get used to a new approach going into his junior year.

“I think last year, I went into it as a sophomore more worried about how I would do and how I would perform,” Anderson said. “This year, I went into it more just trying to find joy out of it, so I was just trying to find joy with my teammates and enjoying the whole experience.

“I think that gave me a lot more confidence in myself because when I’m playing, I’m having fun and I know that the people around me were having fun, so I just decided to focus more on that this year. I felt a lot more confident on the ball and on the field with my friends because of that.”

Along with the tactic that Anderson had to find the joy in playing, the team all had a collective goal to focus on the little things.

“As a group, we all grew together. From the start, we decided we weren’t going to focus on the outcomes and I think that really helped, that we focused on the little things, whether that be on the field or off, just friendships and fundamentals of the game,” Anderson said. “I think that showed with us, we were able to get to state for the first time in 12 years.”

From the moment the Bearcats got to Omaha, they took in everything from the stadium to the atmosphere. The team they played, Waverly, also hadn’t been there in 12 years, so Anderson and the Bearcats took the opportunity to get to know the Vikings and what they were looking forward to.

“We watched a game the night before just to get all the nerves out playing on a smaller field here and then an actual stadium. We practiced in an indoor facility right before, calmed down and talked to the team,” Anderson said. “Then actually playing was insane. We played against Waverly who also hadn’t been there in 12 years so all of them were just as excited. I got to talk with a few of them about what they were looking forward to there and it was just a great atmosphere.”

In the game, the Bearcats came back from two down to tie it up at halftime and there were more fans than Scottsbluff usually had, which was an experience they’ll never forget,

“We went down two goals first and then Aaron Schaff scored once and had an assist on the other,” Anderson said. “Coming back off of two to tie it at half was super cool and there we had more fans than we usually do, which was awesome to get that experience.”

Anderson scored the Bearcats’ third goal of the game minutes into the second half. Getting that goal is something he will always remember.

“It was kind of a I think Aaron shot and it had a lucky bounce but I hit it out of the air from like 20 yards out, so it was a cool goal for me, a really memorable one and one that I practiced a lot,” he said.

The Bearcats adopted a ‘we’re not about outcomes’ kind of mentality from head coach Nate Rock, who bases a lot of what he uses from the Michigan University soccer team.

“We decided to focus more on that because that’s something they’ve focused on in these past seasons and we’ve been able to have winning seasons because of it,” Anderson said. “Also we decided to focus on becoming more of a winning culture because a lot of games, we’d go there and be like ‘oh, we’re a tiny school from western Nebraska, this is a bigger school from the eastern side’ and we’d go in thinking we were going to lose.”

Not only did they focus on having a winning culture, but they also had a couple of goals each game.

“The main one we had was to win 70% of 50/50 balls and stuff like that,” Anderson said. “It’s really cool that you can break it down far enough that you could pinpoint weaknesses in us and make those strong points.”

Anderson gives credit to the defense as they had an amazing season.

“I get a lot of credit because of where I play, getting a lot of goals but I’d like to just credit our defense too,” he said. “They played an outstanding season and they don’t get enough credit.”

Anderson was named this year’s Star-Herald All-Region Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.