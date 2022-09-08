Scottsbluff’s Lewis wins Mitchell Invite in playoff with teammate Peck

The Scenic Knolls Golf Course hosted the Mitchell Invite on Thursday, which started a bit slow with some holes backed up.

“It’s hard on a 9-hole course and we like to give everybody the opportunity to bring five girls and maybe some extras along to get girls wanting to golf and keep them interested,” Mitchell coach Kaci Kearns said. “We want to give them a place where they can play at, so we have to have our patience and just go with the flow. It was a little backed up but I think the girls handled it just fine.”

Scottsbluff JV took the invite win with a 397 led by Caitlyn Lewis and Addie Peck. Both Bearcats scored a 94 with Lewis winning in a scorecard playoff. Sidney finished second with a 451 as the Cardinals followed with a 470.

Mitchell finished fifth with a 477, one stroke behind Kimball and despite where the team finished in the standings, Kearns is proud of her team grinding and fighting through the heat.

“It was a long hot day out there but they were grinding and we still have a lot of growing and improving to do,” Kearns said. “But the girls are working hard and I’m just proud of them fighting through the heat, the weather and working on their game.”

This invite was special for the home Tigers as this was the first invite that Mitchell coach Miranda King has hosted. King joined Kearns’ coaching staff.

“I feel like it’s been good, it was a little slow because we had a lot of girls out there but overall, I feel like the girls enjoyed their time and I think it’s gone pretty smooth,” King said.

With this being her first year coaching, King feels it has gone well so far and enjoys being able to help the team improve.

“I feel like it’s gone really well. Being a teacher in the classroom, it’s kind of fun to be at the high school now with girls and building those relationships and being able to help them in a different way outside of academics,” King said. “It’s been fun to see them grow athletically this year and just seeing them improve over the year.”

Kearns enjoys having King as a second head coach so there is another set of eyes to help their golfers improve their skills and to bounce ideas off of.

“It’s great, I should’ve done it years ago. It’s nice to have somebody else to bounce ideas off of and work with the girls in practice,” Kearns said. “It’s nice having another set of eyes to help the girls improve on their skills.”

All the teams will be competing in the Gering Invite on Monday at Monument Shadows. The Tigers will work on becoming more all around so more than one aspect of their game is working.

“Golf is a long, hot day out there and one day your driver is working, another day your short game is working, putters are working,” Kearns said. “So we’ve just got to get our games tuned in to where our all around game is at its top instead of one part of our game is working and another part, so we just want to get our girls well-rounded and playing consistent competitive golf.”

Top 10 Individuals

1. Caitlyn Lewis, Scottsbluff JV, 94; 2. Addie Peck, Scottsbluff JV, 94; 3. Kennedy Bocock, Creek Valley, 102; 4. Kenzie Pourier, Chadron, 103; 5. Emily McCune, Alliance, 103; 6. Aubree Larson, Sidney, 103; 7. Abby Roberts, Scottsbluff JV, 104; 8. Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 105; 9. Jessica Schaff, Scottsbluff JV, 105; 10. Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville, 105.

Team scores

1. Scottsbluff JV, 397; 2. Sidney, 451; 3. Chadron, 470; 4. Kimball, 476; 5. Mitchell, 477; 6. Bridgeport, 502; 7. Gordon-Rushville, 533; 8. Gering JV, 561; 9. Bayard, 568