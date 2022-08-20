Scottsbluff’s long ball helps Cats win Lexington Invite

The Scottsbluff Bearcats, Chadron Cardinals and Alliance Bulldogs competed in the Lexington Invite on Saturday with Scottsbluff winning the tournament for the third straight year.

To get to the championship game, the Bearcats defeated the Omaha Northwest Huskies 12-0 in three innings, then faced the Gothenburg Swedes and came away with the 6-3 win off a Piper Ryschon grand slam in the second inning.

Game one for the Bearcats saw the team score 11 times in the second inning. Adryana Rodriguez started it off with a triple before two hit by pitches drawn by Aubrey Barrett and Ryschon loaded the bases. Aleigh Portenier walked in the first run and an error on an Aspyn Andreas ground ball brought in two for a 3-0 lead.

Tatum Heimerman walked before Porteneir and Andreas scored on wild pitches. Heimerman then stole home as Marly Laucomer walked. Taryn Spady singled in Laucomer for a 7-0 lead. The final four runs of the inning all came with two outs. Barrett doubled in one and a hit by pitch and error brought in the last three. The final run of the game came on a Rodriguez sacrifice fly.

The game against Gothenburg started with the Swedes scoring the first run on a hard ground ball to left field in the bottom of the first. From there, the game was all Bearcats. Scottsbluff saw Paez draw a walk and then advance to third on two straight singles by Rodriguez and Barret to bring up Ryschon. Ryschon drove the first pitch she saw over the center field fence for a 4-1 lead.

An inning later, Spady hit a home run before a Rodriguez double drove in the final Bearcat run of the game. Gothenburg scored the final two runs on a single in the third.

Scottsbluff won the championship game against Holdrege-Adams Central 9-0 as Spady finished the game 3-for-3 with two home runs, both of which were 2-run shots to center field. Spady also had two runs scored and five RBIs in the game. Paez also hit a home run and finished 1-for-3 with one run and three RBIs.

In Alliance’s first game of the day, the Swedes got the 10-0 win after scoring eight runs in the first. The Bulldogs were held to three hits as Diane DuBray went 2-for-2. Cali Acosta had the third hit of the game for Alliance.

The second game saw the Bulldogs overcome that loss in getting a 13-7 win over the Huskies. Alliance scored in all three innings that they played, scoring five in the first and four in the final two innings.

The first four runs came from 2-run home runs by Cece Hudson over the center field fence and Acosta hitting one over left. The final run of the inning came on a Bri Huston single to right.

After going 2-for-2 in game one, DuBray then hit an inside the park home run to right field to start off the second inning. The Bulldogs got the 9-1 lead on two singles by Acosta and Huston and a line out that resulted in a tag up.

Alliance got the 13-3 lead on a Hallie Schneider walk and two singles by Maci Cornish and Kennedie Gibson. Despite the Huskies scoring four in the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs were able to end the inning and game for the win.

Huston, Acosta and Hudson each went 2-for-2. Hudson added three runs and two RBIs while Huston had two RBIs and Acosta had three along with two runs.

The Gothenburg Swedes beat the Lexington Minutemaids 5-4 for third place, Chadron downed Alliance 4-2 for fifth and seventh place went to Southern Valley/Alma, who defeated Omaha Northwest.

In the Chadron and Alliance game, the Cardinals scored the first two runs of the game in the second and third innings on an Averielle Sager fielder's choice and an error. The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth inning on a Dana Reza single and Alivia Osborn ground out.

The game stayed this way until the top of the fourth when Kinley Richardson stole home and Ember Diers singled in Josie Downing for the final score.

Scottsbluff will host Sterling as Chadron travels to Alliance on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Game 2

CHDR 104 00 - 5 7 0

HAC 208 1x - 11 17 0

LP-Maci Rutledge

HR-Kinley Richardson

Game 3

OMHN 000 - 0 1 2

SCTB 0(11)1 - 12 3 0

WP-Elizabeth Fuss

2B-Aubrey Barrett

3B-Adryana Rodriguez

Game 4

GTHN 802 0 - 10 8 0

ALNC 000 0 - 0 3 3

LP-Cali Acosta

Game 5

SCTB 042 00 - 6 9 1

GTHN 102 00 - 3 7 0

WP-Aubrey Barrett

2B-Adryana Rodriguez

HR-Taryn Spady, Piper Ryschon (grand slam)

Game 6

OMHN 102 4 - 7 6 0

ALNC 544 x - 13 10 1

WP-Bri Huston

2B-Cece Hudson

HR-Cece Hudson, Cali Acosta, Diane DuBray

Game 7

CHDR - 15

SVA - 3

No box score was available

Game 8

CHDR 011 020 - 4 9 0

ALNC 000 200 - 2 5 2

WP-Maci Rutledge

LP-Cali Acosta

Game 9

SCTB 420 21 - 9 10 0

HAC 000 00 - 0 3 1

WP-Elizabeth Fuss

HR-Taryn Spady 2, Zoey Paez