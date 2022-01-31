Scottsbluff senior Jason Escamilla never gives up in tennis career

Scottsbluff senior Jason Escamilla has seen much success and accomplished plenty in his high school tennis career. With all that he has done in is time on the SHS boys’ team, he has plenty to look back fondly on.

“Throughout my high school tennis career, well this season, I won a total of 21 matches for singles, and I think that is my biggest accomplishment yet. I was really proud of that. In previous years, I won #3 doubles with my good friend Cade Huck during our Scottsbluff Tennis meet, and at GNAC I got second place this year,” Escamilla said.

Despite all that Escamilla has done in tennis in his high school days, he got a relatively late start on the sport.

“I started tennis because my friends told me to join it, all my friends started to play and I thought, ‘I might as well go play with my friends’ but it ended up turning into something I really enjoy. So I practiced and worked hard throughout the years and I realized this is something I could be good at,” Escamilla said.

Escamilla attributes to his mindset and overall attitude when playing as a major part of his success on the court,.