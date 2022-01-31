Scottsbluff senior Jason Escamilla never gives up in tennis career

Scottsbluff senior Jason Escamilla has seen much success and accomplished plenty in his high school tennis career. With all that he has done in is time on the SHS boys’ team, he has plenty to look back fondly on.
“Throughout my high school tennis career, well this season, I won a total of 21 matches for singles, and I think that is my biggest accomplishment yet. I was really proud of that. In previous years, I won #3 doubles with my good friend Cade Huck during our Scottsbluff Tennis meet, and at GNAC I got second place this year,” Escamilla said.
Despite all that Escamilla has done in tennis in his high school days, he got a relatively late start on the sport.
“I started tennis because my friends told me to join it, all my friends started to play and I thought, ‘I might as well go play with my friends’ but it ended up turning into something I really enjoy. So I practiced and worked hard throughout the years and I realized this is something I could be good at,” Escamilla said.
Escamilla attributes to his mindset and overall attitude when playing as a major part of his success on the court,.
“So I guess a certain philosophy when I am playing is to just go for every ball, even if it seems impossible to just work it and try to get it over the net no matter how far it is. You just have to go after it, hope for the best and never give up,” Escamilla said.
Currently Escamilla has no plans to continue playing tennis beyond high school. He was named the Tennis Player of the Year in December.
Tennis All-Region Teams
Player of the Year: Jason Escamilla – Scottsbluff
Coach of the Year: Darren Emerick – Scottsbluff
First Team Singles
Noah Moreno – Gering
Ethan Ramirez – Scottsbluff
Jason Escamilla – Scottsbluff
Carver Hauptman – Alliance
David Karpf – Gering
First Team Doubles
Tory Picket Pin – Alliance
Ethan Gion – Scottsbluff
Abraham Hafner – Scottsbluff
Barrett Frank – Scottsbluff
Aaron Schaff – Scottsbluff
