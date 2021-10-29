Scottsbluff shuts down Beatrice in first round of state playoffs

"We did a great job of opening things up front. We were going to commit to the run," he said. "I told the kids that in the playoffs, a three-yard run is a great play and that's the mindset that our kids bought into and those three-yard runs in the first quarter turned into eight, 12, and big ones in the fourth quarter and that's what we did. We were able to wear on them and just rely on what we do and do what we do."

Hall added that the defense was also on another level, allowing just two scores from the Beatrice offense.

"We were very locked in on defense and we didn't have one substitution problem tonight. Our kids were extremely locked in on what sets they were in, what schemes they were trying to do when we were in certain sets and that's a credit to our guys and how they prepared for this game."

No. 2 seed Aurora, who defeated Scottsbluff 43-22 on Sept. 10 at Scottsbluff, will host the second round of the Class B playoffs against the Bearcats next week and Hall is optimistic about another shot at the Huskies.

"I think our kids will be ready and we're going to give it our best shot," he said.