Scottsbluff shuts down Beatrice

Braeden Stull and Sebastien Boyle combined for more than 500 yards rushing to lead No. 7 seed Scottsbluff to a first-round 54-21 win over No. 10 Beatrice on Friday at Bearcat Stadium in Scottsbluff.
The win improved Scottsbluff to 8-2 on the season, while Beatrice ends its season at 6-4.
"I'm just very proud of our kids," Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said. "The way they handled this big-game atmosphere, I'm proud of the way we matched their physicality. That was one thing we were concerned about coming in was if we could match Beatrice's toughness and I think we did that tonight."
Stull had a career night rushing and throwing the ball for more than 280 yards.
"We knew what we had to do," Stull said. "Coach Hall and his staff do a great job of game-planning for us and when we follow that, it usually leads to victories like this."
Scottsbluff started quickly, marching 45 yards after the opening kick and finished off the drive with a 10-yard run by Stull to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.
However, Beatrice's Elliot Jurgens answered on the ensuing kickoff with a 75-yard scamper to the house to knot the score at 7-7 just 1:21 into the game.
Getting the ball back on its own 37 yard line on the next possession, Scottsbluff got another big play from Stull on a 36-yard strike to Jose Rodriguez with 8:46 to play in the quarter to grab the lead back, 14-7.
Beatrice's next possession proved to be its last significant opportunity as the Orangemen added another score, this time from Deegan Nelson, on a four-yard run to knot the score at 14-14 with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
That 50-yard drive was the last points Beatrice would see until the fourth quarter.
Stull kept shining in the first quarter adding two more rushing touchdowns from 11 yards (5:31) and 60 yards (:25). His final run was set up by a fumble recovery by Jayce Wilkinson with 1:08 left in the frame.
Stull handed the baton off to Boyle in the second quarter as the sophomore rumbled for a 59-yard touchdown with 4:24 to play in the first half.
Boyle stayed on track in the third, adding a 43-yard run at the 6:12 mark of the third to extend the lead to 41-14. Boyle finished off his night with a two-yard run at the 8:14 mark of the final frame, stretching the Bearcat lead to 47-14.
Beatrice had one more trick up its sleeve on its next possession when quarterback Kale Koch found Jurgens on an 82-yard pass to cut the deficit to 47-21, but Scottsbluff senior Josiah Mobley closed the book on the Orangemen with a 5-yard run at the 2:15 mark to finish off the Scottsbluff win.
Hall was pleased with the offensive side of the ball, especially up front, calling it Scottsbluff's best performance of the season.
"We did a great job of opening things up front. We were going to commit to the run," he said. "I told the kids that in the playoffs, a three-yard run is a great play and that's the mindset that our kids bought into and those three-yard runs in the first quarter turned into eight, 12, and big ones in the fourth quarter and that's what we did. We were able to wear on them and just rely on what we do and do what we do."
Hall added that the defense was also on another level, allowing just two scores from the Beatrice offense.
"We were very locked in on defense and we didn't have one substitution problem tonight. Our kids were extremely locked in on what sets they were in, what schemes they were trying to do when we were in certain sets and that's a credit to our guys and how they prepared for this game."
No. 2 seed Aurora, who defeated Scottsbluff 43-22 on Sept. 10 at Scottsbluff, will host the second round of the Class B playoffs against the Bearcats next week and Hall is optimistic about another shot at the Huskies.
"I think our kids will be ready and we're going to give it our best shot," he said.