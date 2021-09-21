Scottsbluff shuts out Alliance on senior night

The six seniors were remembered in the fourth inning as one-by-one they were taken off the field for an underclassman. That, along, brought tears to the seniors realizing that might be the last time they step foot on the Scottsbluff High School field as a team.

“Being taken off the field one-by-one was such a special experience and for it to take place in front of everyone who has supported us through our whole journey was a special feeling,” Churchill said. “Although a few tears were shed we all left the field knowing we’ve each made an impact on the Bearcat softball program in our own special way. I hope every underclassman has looked up to us and learned along with us.”

Laucomer said leaving the game like the seniors did was very surreal.

“That’s obviously super emotional because that had the potential to be the last time we ever step foot on that field together,” she said. “We’re all so proud of the underclassmen and are so excited to see them do their jobs.”

For Paez, leaving the field in the fourth inning was very emotional not only for the players, but also the seniors’ parents.