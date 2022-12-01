Scottsbluff, Sidney boys, Sidney girls capture wins

Over 200 points were scored by the three winning teams in the first day of the Western Conference Invitational Thursday at Gering High School as both Sidney teams and the Scottsbluff boys won first-round games.

The three winning teams combined for 241 on the day while holding their opponents to just 71 points. The day started when the Sidney boys captured a 72-40 win over Mitchell. That was followed by the Sidney girls holding Arvada, Colorado, scoreless in the second half to win 88-4. The nightcap saw the Scottsbluff boys hold Arvada, Colorado, scoreless in the third quarter in earning the 81-27 win.

All three winning teams move to the semifinals Friday at Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Palace. Semifinal action begins with the Scottsbluff and Sterling boys tipping off at 3:30 p.m. while the Sidney boys will face Gering at 6:30 p.m. The Sidney girls will have a 5 p.m. semifinal contest against Chadron, while the other semifinal girl’s game will be Scottsbluff and Gering at 8 p.m.

The consolation games will be played at Scottsbluff High School and will have the Arvada boys facing Chadron at 3:30 p.m. while the Arvada girls will take on Alliance at 5 p.m. The 6:30 game will have the Mitchell boys battling Alliance at 6:30 p.m. and the Mitchell girls facing Sterling at 8 p.m.

The Sidney and Mitchell boy’s game was the best of the day. The first quarter was a battle as Sidney held a 22-12 lead. The second quarter saw the Red Raiders outscore Mitchell 18-6 to hold a 40-18 lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw a back-and-forth contest as Sidney outscored Mitchell by a single point 15-14. Mitchell got the deficit to 19 at 49-30 on an Easton Anderson trey. That was short-lived as Sidney led 55-32 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw Mitchell get a bucket by Jackson Mitchell, but the Red Raiders scored the next eight points to lead 63-34 and went on to win 72-40.

Sidney was led by Micah Schneider with 23 points followed by Jaedon Dillehay with 14.

Mitchell was led by Anderson with 26 points.

Sidney coach Austin Lewis said it was a good first win to move into the semifinals.

“I was happy. I know we won by quite a bit, but there are still some first-game bugs such as we turned it over and even shots around the rim were not falling sometimes,” Lewis said. “We did shoot the ball pretty well and defensively we played pretty well.”

The other boys game at Gering saw the Scottsbluff boys earn a big win over Arvada, Colorado. The Bearcats started the contest on a 7-0 run behind four points from Kellon Harris and a big 3-pointer from freshman Nate Kelley. Arvada scored but the Bearcats went on an 11-0 run to lead 18-2. Scottsbluff led 35-11 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Scottsbluff score the first 10 points behind six points from Harris and four points from Kelley for a 45-11 lead. Scottsbluff led 50-19 at halftime.

The third quarter was all Scottsbluff as they held Arvada scoreless while Harris had seven points, including a dunk to lead 71-19 to lead after three.

Scottsbluff was led by Harris with 28 points followed by Kelley with 16 and 10 points each from Caleb Swisher and Tate Talkington each with 10 points.

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said it was a good win especially to get some of his younger players some playing time.

“We played OK. I think we did a lot of things well,” Gullion said. “We pushed the ball in transition and I thought our defense did a good job of pressuring the ball and getting in the passing lanes. It was great to get everyone in the game, get some playing time, and get some stuff on film.”

Scottsbluff will now face Sterling in the semifinals and Gullion said it has become a rival now with Tigers from Colorado as they have faced each other the last five years in the tournament.

“We have to be better tomorrow, Sterling has a really good basketball program and they have always had really good teams,” Gullion said. “We will have to play better, we are down a couple guys and we will have to have guys step up and play big minutes. It has been a little rivalry since we played them almost every year for five years. It will be a fun one.”

The other game on the night was the Sidney girls facing Arvada, Colorado. Reece Riddle had a big night as the senior led all scorers with 25 points.

Sidney also had double-digit scoring from junior Karsyn Leeling and sophomore Karli Black each with 10 points.

The game was close in the first two minutes as Riddle scored the first bucket and then Arvada’s Kadie Ramos Nunez scored to tie the game. After that, it was all Sidney as the Red Raiders closed out the first quarter on a 30-0 run to lead 32-2.

Sidney then opened the second quarter on a 22-0 run to lead 54-2 before Arvada’s Emma Ngewasi scored with 1:56 left in the quarter. Riddle had 12 points in the second quarter as Sidney led 62-4.