Scottsbluff soccer knocks off undefeated Northwest

After a tough two-game stretch, which included losses to Omaha South and North Platte, the Bearcats put another notch in the win column after beating the Grand Island Northwest Vikings 3-1 at home.

The game was a competitive one throughout, with the momentum shifting between the two teams. The game was also one of attrition.

“I thought our second half was really good. I thought we really pressed them and kind of pinned them back a couple of times and I thought we were more aggressive,” Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said. “But you could tell we were both exhausted, neither of us subbed a lot, and I thought we just came out and competed a lot better.”

The game started with the Vikings getting on the scoreboard first, but after that, it was all Bearcats as they would score one goal in the first half from a shot by Aaron Schaff, and two more from Karim Castillo Leos in the second half.

For the game, the Bearcats had 12 shots, with six being on goal, and three of them going into the net for a goal. On defense, the Bearcats did an excellent job limiting Northwest’s opportunities as the Vikings had only seven shots with only two being on goal. Bearcat goalkeeper JT Painter had one save.

Although the Bearcats won by multiple scores, the game was still relatively close in the closing stages, as the score was tied at one apiece going into the second half of play. Six and a half minutes into the second half however, Castillo put a penalty shot through the uprights for his first goal of the game.

Castillo’s second goal came in the closing minutes in a strange sequence of events. A miscommunication on a kick from Painter and another miscommunication on a corner kick from Braden Anderson led to a clean, but lengthy shot that gave the Bearcats their third goal of the afternoon.

Although the crazy sequence that led to the final goal was quite a sight to witness, one person that did not see it was Rock as he had his back turned after the apparent botched play.

“We took a corner kick really quick and we didn’t really need to but it somehow ended up in a really good shot right over the keeper’s head,” Bearcat Aaron Schaff said.

With the win today, the Bearcats boys, like the girls, ended the Vikings’ undefeated records coming into the game.

“We knew that they were a really good team coming in. They had a good start to the season and we knew they were going to battle us. They were really strong in the air and really physical and athletic and we knew we had to match that,” Rock said. “We didn’t do a very good job of matching it in the first half, but we had a good conversation at halftime and I just thought we competed better in the second half.”

The win against Northwest put the Bearcats at 2-2 on the season, and they will be back in action when they head to Lexington to face the Minutemen on Friday, April 8.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

