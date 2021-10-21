Scottsbluff softball coach Dan Fox joins podcast

This week’s episode of the “Winner and the Mailman” podcast features Scottsbluff softball coach Daniel Fox.

In the “Coaches Box,” Fox talks about the experience of taking this Bearcats team to state for the first time.

“My first time wasn’t too much for me, I’ve been in some big games. You could tell that it was a big thing for the girls,” Fox said. “They hadn’t been to state for 10 years and I think that played a little bit, I think the scene was big for some of them.”

With two sets of siblings on the team, the emotions ran high and the older sisters had some words of wisdom to the rest of the team following the loss to Elkhorn on Oct. 14.

“It was sad because the sisters were leaving but the older sisters were like ‘You’ve got to keep this rolling, this doesn’t stop right here.’ The emotions were high after the loss but that happens anytime the season ends.”

To get to state, the Bearcats needed to win their district final, which they did in close games but the loss in the sub-district final is where Fox believes the team got the grit from.

“When we lost to Gering in the sub-district, I think the girls were pretty upset about that and it might have helped us because during that week, we had a chip on our shoulder,” Fox said. “We went into that district final (against Omaha Gross Catholic) with some attitude.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.