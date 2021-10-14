Scottsbluff softball ends season at state

Following the first round loss to Wahoo, the Bearcats moved to the loser’s bracket and faced the Elkhorn Antlers in a morning contest on Thursday. Unfortunately, Scottsbluff couldn’t get it done and dropped its game against Elkhorn 20-3.
“I think the girls came in a little bit tight, I think the stage was big for them and I know we could’ve played a lot better,” coach Daniel Fox said. “Our struggles right now, and the girls know, is that we could compete with most of those teams.”
This was the first time all of these athletes competed in state, which happened to be the goal for some.
“That’s obviously been one of my biggest goals since I first started playing softball (age nine),” senior Brady Laucomer said. “It felt like a super huge accomplishment and I was super proud of my teammates. I’m so thankful for them because they helped us get there.”
The Bearcats were held scoreless in the first inning before putting a run on the board before getting a run on the board in the second.
Scottsbluff was able to get two runs in the third but it wouldn’t be enough.
The Antlers came out strong scoring seven in the first, nine in the second and four in the third inning.
“Our pitching wasn’t there and I think our pitchers know that. Aubrey (Barrett) and Elizabeth (Fuss) know they have some work to do before next season,” Fox said. “They struggled a little bit and they know they have to get better for next year.”
Aubrey Barrett, Elizabeth Fuss and Angelica Anaya each saw time in the circle. Barrett pitched a total of 15 pitches, giving up three runs and three walks. Fuss pitched 1.2 innings and gave up seven hits (four of which were home runs), nine runs and one walk. Anaya gave up nine hits (two home runs), eight runs and had the one strikeout in the game in 1.1 innings of work.
Alexandra Jones went 2-for-2 with a run, Mariyah Avila and Tatum Heimerman each went 1-for-2 with a run and Reagan Churchill finished 1-for-1. Heimerman’s hit was a home run over the center field wall.
Even if it should be a sad day, the players felt it was hard since they accomplished what they set out to do.
“I was just so proud of everything we’ve accomplished all four years but specifically in the last two years,” Laucomer said. “Going to state this year was such a big deal to me and it’s hard to be sad when you accomplish something so incredible like that. It’s tough knowing you’re done and you’ve played your last game with some of your best friends.”
For six of the Bearcats, this was their final game of their high school softball career.
“Those seniors, you’ve got to be proud of them. Those first two years they didn’t have a winning season and they talked about that. Last year, they wanted to make changes and they stepped up and led that,” Fox said. “They definitely did a good job of working hard and changing the atmosphere around practice. They had the goal that they wanted to compete at state and they went out and got it. You’ve just got to be proud of them and I know you don’t like to lose your last game ever but most teams do.”
This game was the last time the Laucomer sisters would get to play on the softball field together in high school. The Laucomers weren’t the only set of siblings on the team as Sasha and Zoey Paez also felt the same emotions.
“That was the hardest part, I wish I could’ve done it for two more years,” Laucomer said. “We were both super heartbroken and that’s been a thought in the back of our heads all season was that this was our last season together, so we were both super sad.”
The Bearcats finished the season with a 29-9 record.
“Overall, when you go 29-9 in softball and you get to state, I’m very pleased with our performance. It’s not the way we wanted to lose or go out like that but I’m very excited with what is coming back,” Fox said. “I think the girls got a taste of what it takes and they got to see what it takes to compete at state.
“There are a lot of pieces that we have and there’s a couple that we need to get better at. I think they were very excited, we hadn’t been to state in 10 years, so the excitement is there but some of those underclassmen I think they look at it and go ‘Wow, we want to do better.’”