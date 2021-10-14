Scottsbluff softball ends season at state

Aubrey Barrett, Elizabeth Fuss and Angelica Anaya each saw time in the circle. Barrett pitched a total of 15 pitches, giving up three runs and three walks. Fuss pitched 1.2 innings and gave up seven hits (four of which were home runs), nine runs and one walk. Anaya gave up nine hits (two home runs), eight runs and had the one strikeout in the game in 1.1 innings of work.

Alexandra Jones went 2-for-2 with a run, Mariyah Avila and Tatum Heimerman each went 1-for-2 with a run and Reagan Churchill finished 1-for-1. Heimerman’s hit was a home run over the center field wall.

Even if it should be a sad day, the players felt it was hard since they accomplished what they set out to do.

“I was just so proud of everything we’ve accomplished all four years but specifically in the last two years,” Laucomer said. “Going to state this year was such a big deal to me and it’s hard to be sad when you accomplish something so incredible like that. It’s tough knowing you’re done and you’ve played your last game with some of your best friends.”

For six of the Bearcats, this was their final game of their high school softball career.