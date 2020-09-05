Scottsbluff softball goes 1-2 in Fairbury Invitational

FAIRBURY — The Scottsbluff Bearcats softball team earned an 11-1 win over Fillmore Central in their first game of the Fairbury Invitational on Saturday.

Fillmore Central took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but it was all Scottsbluff after that.

In the bottom of the second, Madi Johnston singled to leftfield driving in Sasha Paez and Alexandra Jones to give Scottsbluff the 2-1 lead.

Johnston would score after Mariyah Avila reached base on an Fillmore Central error. An Avery Fox single drove in Avila and Brady Laucomer for the 5-1 Bearcat lead.

Regan Churchill slapped a single to leftfield scoring fox, and Taryn Spady executed a successful bunt that scored Tatum Heimerman.

Sasha Paez doubled in Spady, Johnston drove in Paez to close the inning with a 9-1 lead.

In the third inning, Keela Peters subbed in for Fox and delivered a singled that scored Avila. Paez delivered the last run oof the game on a pop fly that scored Heimerman.

Kumber Shallenberger got the win on the mound for Scottsbluff. Shallenberer pitched four innings striking out four batters and allowing one hit.