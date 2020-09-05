Scottsbluff softball goes 1-2 in Fairbury Invitational

FAIRBURY — The Scottsbluff Bearcats softball team earned an 11-1 win over Fillmore Central in their first game of the Fairbury Invitational on Saturday.
Fillmore Central took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but it was all Scottsbluff after that.
In the bottom of the second, Madi Johnston singled to leftfield driving in Sasha Paez and Alexandra Jones to give Scottsbluff the 2-1 lead.
Johnston would score after Mariyah Avila reached base on an Fillmore Central error. An Avery Fox single drove in Avila and Brady Laucomer for the 5-1 Bearcat lead.
Regan Churchill slapped a single to leftfield scoring fox, and Taryn Spady executed a successful bunt that scored Tatum Heimerman.
Sasha Paez doubled in Spady, Johnston drove in Paez to close the inning with a 9-1 lead.
In the third inning, Keela Peters subbed in for Fox and delivered a singled that scored Avila. Paez delivered the last run oof the game on a pop fly that scored Heimerman.
Kumber Shallenberger got the win on the mound for Scottsbluff. Shallenberer pitched four innings striking out four batters and allowing one hit.
Offensively, Fox, Paez and Johnston all drove in four runs to lead Scottsbluff in the win.
In game two, Scottsbluff’s bats went cold as they fell 10- to Hastings St. Cecilia 10-0.
Fox took the loss on the mound pitching two innings.
Scottsbluff’s offense came back alive in the third game in an 11-6 loss to Fairbury.
Fairrbury jumped on top early with a 9-1 lead after three innings and held on for the win.
Scottsbluff scored first when Fox drove in Avila for an early 1-0 lead. The Bearcats wouldn’t score again until the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth, Johnston knocked in Spady and Paez on a double to leftfield that cut the lead to 9-3.
Avila connected for a homer in the top of the fifth to cut Fairbury’s lead to 11-5.
The Bearcats last score of the game came on a Heimerman steal of home, with Fairbury taking the 11-6 win.
Fox pitched six innings against Fairbury striking out one batter in the loss.
Avila’s two-run dinger led the Bearcats offensively. Johnston also had two RBIs and Fox hand one in the contest.
