Scottsbluff softball loses first round game at state

The Class B State Softball tournament began on Wednesday in Hastings, seeing the Scottsbluff Bearcats lose in the first round 13-5. The Bearcats went up against the Wahoo Warriors, who advanced to the tournament by beating Gering at districts
After losing to Gering in the B-10 sub-district on Oct.4, the Bearcats needed to win at districts in order to advance to state. The team hosted and beat Omaha Gross Catholic in two games at home 11-10 and 14-12 on Oct. 9.
This is the first time the Bearcats have been in the state tournament since 2011 when they lost to Wayne 8-0 and Ralston 2-0.
“They were excited and anxious at the same time,” Coach Daniel Fox said.
Scottsbluff took an early 1-0 lead in the first before the Warriors took control in the bottom of the inning on two home runs and three singles. It didn’t stop there as the Warriors would score six in the second, three in the third and one in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.
The Bearcats scored in four innings but weren't able to bring home the 10 runners that were left on base throughout the game. With this being the team’s first time at state, the nerves also played a role.
“We pressed a bit in the first couple of innings but they settled and we competed,” Fox said. “If the ball bounced differently, the game may have been totally different.”
Scottsbluff will play Elkhorn Thursday at 8 a.m. with the winner facing Bennington at 1 p.m. and the loser being eliminated.
The Bearcats will need to make sure they don’t leave runners on base and play like they know they can during its game against Elkhorn.
“In tomorrow’s game, we need to play like we know we can,” Fox said. “Don’t try to press and let the game come to us. I’m proud of these ladies, they never give up.”
Taryn Spady went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run while Mariyah Avila finished 2-for-4 with two RBIS and two runs.
Elizabeth Fuss, Aubrey Barrett, and Angelica Anaya all saw time on the mound in the course of the five innings.
Fuss pitched the majority of the game going 3.2 innings giving up 12 hits (three of which were home runs), 10 runs, two walks and recorded three strikeouts. Anaya pitched two outs and the Warriors got three hits (two home runs) and three runs. Barrett was on the mound for eight pitches and gave up one walk before the one out she had.