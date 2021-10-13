Scottsbluff softball loses first round game at state

The Class B State Softball tournament began on Wednesday in Hastings, seeing the Scottsbluff Bearcats lose in the first round 13-5. The Bearcats went up against the Wahoo Warriors, who advanced to the tournament by beating Gering at districts

After losing to Gering in the B-10 sub-district on Oct.4, the Bearcats needed to win at districts in order to advance to state. The team hosted and beat Omaha Gross Catholic in two games at home 11-10 and 14-12 on Oct. 9.

This is the first time the Bearcats have been in the state tournament since 2011 when they lost to Wayne 8-0 and Ralston 2-0.

“They were excited and anxious at the same time,” Coach Daniel Fox said.

Scottsbluff took an early 1-0 lead in the first before the Warriors took control in the bottom of the inning on two home runs and three singles. It didn’t stop there as the Warriors would score six in the second, three in the third and one in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

The Bearcats scored in four innings but weren't able to bring home the 10 runners that were left on base throughout the game. With this being the team’s first time at state, the nerves also played a role.