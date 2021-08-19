Scottsbluff softball opens season in Lexington

In his second season as head coach, Daniel Fox sees this year looking like the last, with a winning record. Last season, the Bearcats finished with an overall record of 25-8.

“We’re just going to be competitive. We don’t expect anything different like we did last year, just go compete,” Fox said. “We’ve got a bunch of experience coming back and I expect good things to happen this year.”

Pretty much all of the team is made up of returners, but there are three that have taken up the leadership position. With all three of those players being seniors, Fox will also be looking to some of the younger players to help with leadership as the season goes on.

“Brady Laucomer, Alex Jones, and Mariyah Avila are the three girls who will help lead our team. I’m also really looking for some of my younger players like Tatum Heimerman, Marly Laucomer, and Taryn Spady.”

With most of the team being juniors and seniors, the underclassmen will be working hard for their playing time as well as surprising those that may not be expecting their performance.

“Sophomore MacKenzie McIntosh really had a great summer this year,” Fox said. “I think she is going to be a big surprise for people.”