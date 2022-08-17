Scottsbluff softball set to make return trip to state

After posting one of the best seasons in school history a year ago, the Scottsbluff softball team will be looking to make a return trip to the Nebraska State Tournament this season.

While many might think this will be a rebuilding year for the Bearcats softball team, that is far from the case. The Bearcats lost a big share of their starting infield from last year’s 28-5 team that made the school’s second trip to the state tournament.

“We did lose some seniors last year and even two years ago we lost some players there that were a tremendous support for us,” Scottsbluff third-year head coach Dan Fox said. “One thing we talk about is these girls have been in our system now for a few years that were underclassmen and now seniors and juniors and the expectations are still going to be high. We have been practicing like we have been doing this for a while. We practice at a high level and hopefully it turns into our games that we play at a high level.”

Scottsbluff opens the season Friday with a contest against Lexington and they will play in the Lexington tournament on Saturday when they face Omaha Northwest in tournament play. Fox said having Omaha Northwest on the schedule in the Lexington tourney will help his team.

“We open up against Omaha Northwest, a Class A school and we are excited for that one,” Fox said. “If we win that one, we play either Gothenburg or Alliance. We are pretty excited to play a new team that we haven’t seen. I don’t think we have ever played them in softball. They are coming all the way from there to Lexington.”

The Bearcats have plenty of talent on the team with six returning starters and nine letterwinners out for the team. They also have some key newcomers that will make this year’s team a team to watch.

“I think we will be ready to go Friday,” Fox said. “We have had a great week of practice last week and this week is going pretty well. You think you will be ready, but we will see what happens. Hopefully the nerves won’t get us too much.”

The Bearcats have four seniors on the squad in pitchers Aubrey Barrett and Liz Fuss, and outfielders Taryn Spady and Piper Ryschon.

Scottsbluff also has a handful of juniors that have been in Fox’s system since they were freshmen. They include Tatum Heimerman, Zoey Paez, Marly Laucomer, and Aleigh Porteneir.

Other players to watch for are sophomore Adryana Rodriguez and freshman pitchers Loural McCoy and Bella Ramirez.

The one player that is missing on the roster this year is Brady Laucomer, who graduated after playing four seasons for the Bearcats while setting many school records. Laucomer will be missed at her shortstop position, but Fox said they have a couple players that will step in.

“You can’t replace a kid like Brady and other girls in the past,” Fox said. “But, we call her Smalls, Rodriguez and Marly will both be playing shortstop a little bit. I think we have some girls that you haven’t seen normally the last couple of years that you will be impressed of how much they have worked and play.”

The other area that Fox is excited about is pitching. The Bearcats return hurlers Barrett and Fuss to the team and Fox said Barrett spent the off season to get even better this season.

“Aubrey and Liz have worked really hard over the summer. Aubrey took it very personal after the season and felt like she didn’t pitch her best at districts and state last year and she went out of her way and worked hard with our pitching coach Kenny (Hartwig),” Fox said. “She has done a really great job with him. She went back to the mechanics and doing that, we have seen a whole different Aubrey and Liz is doing the same thing. But what is coming for us is Tatum Heimerman will be a surprise for people. She is throwing pretty well for us right now. We also have a couple freshmen in Loural McCoy and Bella Ramirez and Mercedes Thrash will be in there. I think we have more depth in pitching this year. We will see what they will do.”

The Bearcats lost a handful of players from last year’s team, with five of them playing college sports. Those players from Fox’s previous teams playing in college includes Brady Laucomer and Sasha Paez at Chadron State softball, Reagan Churchill at Hastings softball, Alex Jones at WNCC softball, and Mariyah Avila at Hastings basketball, along with three members of the 2021 team playing softball in college with Avery Fox and Maddie Johnston at WNCC and Kymber Shallenberger at St. Mary’s.

Even with those losses, the team still has plenty of offensive weapons. Brady Laucomer led the team in home runs a year ago, but the Bearcats return the next four home run hitters. Spady finished last season with 10 round-trippers along with 53 RBIs and 44 runs scored followed by Heimerman with eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 43 runs scored. Zoey Paez had four home runs and Marly Laucomer finished with three.

“The offense should be good. We are excited for what is coming back,” Fox said. “The girls still have to work hard and they still have to put the ball into play. What is good about the team and I have seen it the last week and a half with the work they have been putting in and even in the summer, is I think we will surprise people with our sticks a little bit.”

To get back to the state tournament though, Fox said it is the little things that matters to make a repeat stay and hopefully longer stay at the state tournament.

“I think to get back to state, we don’t have to do anything different; we just have to play our game,” Fox said. “We have to run the bases well. We have to pitch well and it all starts in the circle and we have to throw strikes. We have to come out and work hard in practice so the hard work transitions into the game. I think the girls know what to expect from last year in going to state and now they know what to do go get back to state. We have to outwork teams.”

After this weekend, the Bearcats will be at home Tuesday, Aug. 23 when they host Sterling, Colorado, before facing Gering on Thursday at Gering.