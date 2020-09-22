Scottsbluff softball team sweeps Alliance in doubleheader

ALLIANCE — The Scottsbluff softball team had two convincing wins in sweeping their doubleheader with Alliance on Tuesday.
In game one, Avery Fox put on an offensive showcase driving in four runs on two doubles.
Alliance’s Morgan Moomey gave the Bulldogs the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in game one.
The lead was short-lived as Scottsbluff’s Taryn Spady singled in Mariyah Avila to tie the game going into the second inning.
Alliance again took the lead with runs by Shaylee Messersmith and Kimber Romick.
With the Bulldogs up 3-1, Scottsbluff’s offense exploded in the bottom of the second. Sasha Paez scored on grounder by Alexandra Jones to cut the Bulldog lead to 3-2.
Marly Laucomer bunted scoring Jones and Madi Johnston on an error to take the 4-3 lead.
With Avila at bat, Laucomer put the Bearcats up 5-3 after scoring on a wild pitch. Avery Fox belted a double to center field that scored Avila. The Bearcats took a 6-3 lead into the third inning.
After holding the Bulldogs scoreless in the top of the third, Scottsbluff would pull away with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Laucomer gave the Bearcats the 7-3 lead grounding into a fielder’s choice that scored Kymber Shallenberger. Johnston added another run on a pop fly by Avila.
Fox hit her second double of the game. Marly Laucomer and Brady Laucomer would score on the play. Fox accounted for another run scoring on a fielding error by Alliance. Shallenberger singled in Spady for the final run of the game making the score 13-3.
The game was called on the 10-run rule after Alliance failed to put up a run in the top of the fourth.
Shallenberger picked up the win on the mound striking out one in four innings of play.
Fox led the way for the Bearcat offense with four RBIs on 2-for-3 hitting. Avila, Spady, Shallenberger Jones and Marly Laucomer all added an RBI each for Scottsbluff.
Moomey paced Alliance going 2-for-2 with an RBI.
The Bearcats’ offense shined again in game two as they picked up the 17-2 win. It was Brady Laucomer providing the fireworks for Scottsbluff in game two with five RBIs.
Paez was also a spark plug for Scottsbluff hitting 2-for-2 and driving in three runs.
The Bearcats put up three quick runs in the first inning, and held Alliance to just one to take the 3-1 lead going into the second.
Brady Laucomer hit a two-run shot scoring Aubrey Barrett for the 5-1 lead. Fox scored on a single by Tatum Heimerman, and Heimerman picked up a run on a double by Reagan Churchill to give Scottsbluff the 7-1 advantage.
In the next at-bat, Paez gave the Bearcats the 9-1 lead with a two-run blast with Jones on base.
Alliance’s Valeria Carillo grounded out, but picked up a run by Brianna Huston to cut Scottsbluff’s lead to 9-2.
The Bearcat offense kept rolling picking up a run by Barrett on a Brady Laucomer fly out in the third inning for the 10-2 lead.
Scottsbluff would put the game out of reach with seven runs in the fourth.
Heimerman started off the scoring by driving Fox with a single to center field. With the bases loaded, Johnston was hit by a pitch scoring Heimerman.
Angelica Anaya came through with a single with Jones and Paez scoring for a 14-2 lead. Brady Laucomer singled in Johnston and Anaya, Avila singled in Laucomer. The game was called by the 10-run rule with Scottsbluff picking up the 17-2 win.
Brady Laucomer had the hot bat in game two going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and scoring three runs. Paez picked up three RBIs connecting on two hits in two at-bats. Paez also scored twice for the Bearcats.
Avila, Heimerman and Anaya each knocked in two runs each.
Keela Peters got the win on the mound. Peeters pitched three innings before Fox pitched in relief picking up three strikeouts.
Alicia Brave and Emily Garza each had an RBI for Alliance.
