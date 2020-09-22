Scottsbluff softball team sweeps Alliance in doubleheader

Fox hit her second double of the game. Marly Laucomer and Brady Laucomer would score on the play. Fox accounted for another run scoring on a fielding error by Alliance. Shallenberger singled in Spady for the final run of the game making the score 13-3.

The game was called on the 10-run rule after Alliance failed to put up a run in the top of the fourth.

Shallenberger picked up the win on the mound striking out one in four innings of play.

Fox led the way for the Bearcat offense with four RBIs on 2-for-3 hitting. Avila, Spady, Shallenberger Jones and Marly Laucomer all added an RBI each for Scottsbluff.

Moomey paced Alliance going 2-for-2 with an RBI.

The Bearcats’ offense shined again in game two as they picked up the 17-2 win. It was Brady Laucomer providing the fireworks for Scottsbluff in game two with five RBIs.

Paez was also a spark plug for Scottsbluff hitting 2-for-2 and driving in three runs.

The Bearcats put up three quick runs in the first inning, and held Alliance to just one to take the 3-1 lead going into the second.