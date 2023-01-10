Scottsbluff takes out Ogallala 52-24

The Scottsbluff wrestling team picked up three pinfalls and earned some clutch decisions in rolling over the Ogallala wrestling team 52-24 Tuesday evening at Scottsbluff High School.

Scottsbluff coach Dustin Stodola thought his team wrestled well as they head into a very competitive tournament in Schuyler.

“We wrestled pretty well tonight. We always see minor things here and there with each guy to work on, but we will get them ironed out here moving forward towards districts,” Stodola said. “We have about three more weeks left to prepare with the regular season. Building confidence is one thing that is huge especially with the younger guys. The older guys already have it as you seen tonight. They stepped up big and got the dual started and we have to keep those younger guys to keep continuing the momentum through. They were very winnable matches; we just let them slip through our fingers.”

The night started with Ogallala’s Cole Stokey pinning Anthony Morales in 3 minutes, 03 seconds. The Bearcats retook the lead with seven straight wins including four by forfeits. The three wins in that stretch were dynamic beginning with 145 when Scottsbluff’s Micah Gomez decisioned Bronson Propp 4-0.

Stodola said the 145 as well as the last match of the day at 126 between Joey Canseco who decisioned Ogallala’s Logan Stephens 4-2 were big wins.

“At 145, that (Ogallala) kid weighed in at 138 and moved up a weight. I think they were trying to steal a win from us tonight. But it was really good for a freshman to step up and get that win,” Stodola said. “It is always a big thing when they step up and do that especially when they are bumping and jumping to get good matches in. I wish Connor could have had a match.”

The 145 match saw Gomez earn a first period takedown and the score stayed 2-0 going into the third period. In the third, Gomez got a reverse for the final 4-0 win.

The 126 match was another close one between Canseco and Stephens. Stodola said that was a close match as well.

“I knew going into the 126 match that it was going to be tough,” he said. “They are both state qualifiers and it was going to be a battle. We get to see them against next week and hopefully it goes the same way. But I would like to see him spread that lead out a little bit. We took one shot and we scored and then we didn’t take a shot after that and I don’t know why. That is a mentality thing and we will get that fixed for sure.”

That 126 match saw Canseco take a 2-0 lead after the first period. In the second period, Stephens got a reverse to tie the match at 2-2 going into the third. The final two minutes was dramatic as with about 30 seconds remaining, Stephens was whistled for a legal hold giving a point to Canseco. Stephens then let Canseco stand up on the reboot of play to try to get another takedown to tie the match, but Canseco stayed tough and avoided the takedown move to get the 4-2 win.

Other matches on the day saw Scottsbluff’s Mason Wagner earn a major decision win over Ethan Stalsky. The match was tied at 3-3 after the first period and Wagner held an 8-4 lead after two periods. Wagner then scored seven points in the final two minutes for the big win.

The Bearcats’ Frankie Trevino had no trouble in getting a 53 second pin over Morgan Donason at 170 while Scottsbluff’s Trenton Jenkins got a pin over Leon Sybrant in 1:23 at the 285 weight class.

Scottsbluff also got a pin from Chance Houser in 1:01 over Barrett Renfro.

Scottsbluff’s Bryan Morales, Connor Whitely, Josiah Mobley, and Angel Arellano all received wins by forfeits.

Scottsbluff will next be in action this weekend at the Schuyler Invite where the girls wrestling team along with the boy’s jayvee team will wrestle on Friday and the varsity boys wrestling on Saturday. Stodola said this will be a very tough tournament.

“It will be tough tournament. The reason we go there is to see some of those eastern schools,” he said. “Bennington is number one right now and they are there. Omaha Skutt is a top five school and they are there. Blair, a top five school, is there. We are going to go see some of the best teams in the state and we get to see them this weekend. I am looking forward to that one and see how we fair. It will be no different than state. It is good to see some of those eastern schools and get away from some of the teams that we see a couple times a year.”

Scottsbluff 52, Ogallala 24

132 – Cole Stokey, Ogallala, pinned Anthony Morales, Scottsbluff, 3:03.

138 – Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.

145 – Micah Gomez, Scottsbluff, decisioned Bronson Propp, Ogallala, 4-0.

152 – Bryan Morales, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.

160 – Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, major decisioned Ethan Skalsky, Ogallala, 15-6.

170 – Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, pinned Morgan Donason, Ogallala, :53.

182 – Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.

195 – Angel Arellano, Scottsbluff, won by forfeit.

220 – Jaden Fanning, Ogallala, won by forfeit.

285 – Trenton Jenkins, Scottsbluff, pinned Leon Sybrant, Ogallala, 1:23.

106 – Treyton Kirchner, Ogallala, pinned Payton Woodring, Scottsbluff, 5:20.

113 – Zaiden Peterson, Ogallala, pinned Methius Gonzalez, Scottsbluff, 2:51.

120 – Chance Houser, Scottsbluff, pinned Barrett Renfro, Ogallala, 1:01.

126 – Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff, decisioned Logan Stephens, Ogallala, 4-2.