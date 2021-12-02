Scottsbluff teams come out on top, Mitchell boys drop game

The basketball season is in full swing as the Western Conference Tournament was held in Mitchell, Scottsbluff and Gering on Thursday.
The three games at Gering High School saw the Mitchell Tigers drop to the Sterling Tigers and both Scottsbluff teams coming out with wins
The battle of the Tigers was Sterling all the way as Mitchell was down 18-7 after the first quarter. Mitchell had a spark in the second frame but it wasn’t enough to get them out of the hole and were losing 30-19 at half.
Mitchell would only score 10 more points in the game as they were defeated by Sterling 68-29.
The leading scorer for Mitchell was Easton Anderson, who was the only player in double digits for the Tigers with 18 followed by Carter Resig with four points.
Mitchell will face Alliance in the consolation bracket at 6:30 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School on Friday.
The second game of the day was between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Sterling girls, with the Bearcats taking the 68-11 win.
By halftime, the Tigers had seven on the board compared to the Bearcats 49.
“More than anything, I’m super pleased with our effort and energy from the first play to the last play,” head coach Dave Bollish said. “We had kids diving and on the floor and from the top to the bottom of our roster, our energy and spirit was fantastic.”
All of the players saw time on the court during the course of the game.
“Typically we do that a little bit early on to get a feel for kids in game environments and also, it’s a three-day tournament so we have to stretch it out over the course of the three days,” Bollish said. “One of the advantages for us right now is just that we are really deep, so we’re going to give kids opportunities and this was a great game for a bunch of the kids to play.”
Marly Laucomer finished the game leading the Bearcats with 13 points, followed by Paige Horne and Tatum Heimerman with 12.
Scottsbluff will face off against Mitchell on Friday at WNCC with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m.
“In terms of this tournament, especially early on, we just want to focus on ourselves. We’re not spending a ton of time trying to worry too much about other people,” Bollish said. “It’s early, we need to take care of us, we need to execute, we need to focus and control what we can.
“That’s basically our four factors we want to work on this week; tempo, talk, team and tough, and I felt like we did all four today. I think if we do all four the next two nights, we can be at a good place.”
The Scottsbluff boys played the Arvada Bulldogs to finish off the night, coming away with a 71-27 win.
“I thought we competed really well. We were a little bit nervous, so I think we were a little sloppy, especially early,” head coach Scott Guillon said. “I liked that our guys were aggressive going to the rim, we’ve just got to convert a little better. Our guys played really well together, I think our scoring was very even. We’ve got a lot of things to improve upon but I thought we did a lot of things well.”
Tyler Harre was one of two Bearcats in double-digits with 17 points while Austin Thyne had 11. Michael Mickey had nine points, Kaedon Patton and Jackson Ostdiek each had eight apiece.
Everyone was able to get playing time in this first game of the season.
“Some of the guys haven’t played varsity basketball, so it was good to get them in for a bit. We got all of our guys suited up in the game and I believe all of them scored,” Guillon said. “If we just keep gaining experience, it’ll only help us in the long run.”
Just like the girls, the boys will play at WNCC on Friday and face off against the Chadron Cardinals at 3:30 p.m.
“Coach (Mitch) Barry always does a really good job with them. He has them disciplined, doing what he wants them to do, they are big and they are athletic,” Guillon said. “We’ll have our hands full, especially keeping them off the offensive glass.”
