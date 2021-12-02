Scottsbluff teams come out on top, Mitchell boys drop game

“I thought we competed really well. We were a little bit nervous, so I think we were a little sloppy, especially early,” head coach Scott Guillon said. “I liked that our guys were aggressive going to the rim, we’ve just got to convert a little better. Our guys played really well together, I think our scoring was very even. We’ve got a lot of things to improve upon but I thought we did a lot of things well.”

Tyler Harre was one of two Bearcats in double-digits with 17 points while Austin Thyne had 11. Michael Mickey had nine points, Kaedon Patton and Jackson Ostdiek each had eight apiece.

Everyone was able to get playing time in this first game of the season.

“Some of the guys haven’t played varsity basketball, so it was good to get them in for a bit. We got all of our guys suited up in the game and I believe all of them scored,” Guillon said. “If we just keep gaining experience, it’ll only help us in the long run.”

Just like the girls, the boys will play at WNCC on Friday and face off against the Chadron Cardinals at 3:30 p.m.

“Coach (Mitch) Barry always does a really good job with them. He has them disciplined, doing what he wants them to do, they are big and they are athletic,” Guillon said. “We’ll have our hands full, especially keeping them off the offensive glass.”

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

